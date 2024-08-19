Ecuadorians join worldwide anti-Maduro protests; No control of social media, Elections Council says; More power barges are on the way; Monkeypox

Venezuelan refugees and their supporter around the world took to the streets Saturday to defend their claim that Edmundo González defeated President Nicolás Maduro in the July 28 presidential election.

In Caracas, a crowd of more than 100,000 bearing banners and signs marched through the city center demanding Maduro leave office. In Europe, hundreds of thousands marched in Madrid, Barcelona, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, Rome and London. In Miami, a crowd estimated at 20,000, filled the downtown area, some carrying signs “Fuera Fascista Maduro” (Out Fascist Maduro). Other protests were held in Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

In Ecuador, thousands protested in Guayaquil and Quito, with smaller protests in Cuenca and Ambato. There are an estimated 450,000 Venezuelan refugees living in Ecuador.

As thousands of Venezuelans waved the national flag, opposition leader María Corina Machado made her way through the streets of Caracas on a truck, shouting “Be brave” and “Freedom now.”

At the end of the caravan, she told the crowd that the world has seen the fraud of Maduro’s election victory claim, and that pressure must be maintained to force him from office. “Now is the time we pass the word that every vote must be respected. We must assure that Edmundo González’s victory is recognized that he is the next president of Venezuela,” she said.

No control of social media, says Elections Council

The National Electoral Council said Saturday it will not monitor the content of candidates’ social networks during the 2025 election campaign. “We are not prepared at this time to review posts on social media,” CNE President Diana Atamaint said. “Monitoring and controlling political information on the internet is much different than our current review of print and electronic advertising and will require special training.”

The leaders of several political parties, including the Social Christians, Creo and Citizens Revolution have demanded CNE put controls on social media political posts, some claiming social media postings gave President Daniel Noboa an unfair advantage in the 2023 cross death elections.

In February, the National Assembly directed CNE to begin preparations for social media control, but Atamaint says establishing protocols and procedures will take another two years. “We are in the process for planning for this, holding meetings with technical staff and developing methodologies to apply to the 2027 elections.”

Alert issued for monkeypox

The Ministry of Public Health said Friday there are no active cases of monkeypox currently being reported in Ecuador but urged the public to be on alert for possible cases. The statement came after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an international health emergency August 14 due to the rapid spread of the disease in Central and East Africa.

The health ministry has ordered increased epidemiological surveillance to detect and monitor possible outbreak and will begin a communication campaign to alert the public about the virus. It is also purchasing additional vaccines to immunize people in high-risk groups.

Monkeypox, which manifests itself with rashes, fever, and muscle aches, is mainly transmitted through unprotected sexual contact and direct contact with the skin lesions of infected people.

More power barges are on the way

Energy Minister Antonio Gonçalves says one or two more power generation barges will be added to the Turkish barge already docked near Guayaquil. “We have started the contracting process and expect to have at least one more barge in operation by November or December,” Gonçalves said.

Two additional barges would generate an estimated 700 megawatts of electricity, according to the minister.

“As we enter the dry season, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure Ecuadorians have adequate supplies of electricity and to avoid the blackouts of the past,” Gonçalves said, adding that upgrades to existing thermal plants and purchases from Colombia will provide additional power.