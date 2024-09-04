Although they are mostly ‘contained’, fires continue to burn; Police raid mining ministry; Water level at Mazar reservoir is dropping a meter a day

Although the national Risk Management office says the forest fires in Loja and Azuay Provinces are “substantially contained,” large areas continue to burn. The largest fire, near Quilanga in Loja Province, has consumed more than 7,600 hectares of forest and farmland, destroyed at least 25 homes and farm buildings, and displaced 80 families. An estimated 20,000 farm and wild animals have been killed the fires.

Risk Management on Tuesday said that “perimeters have been established” to stop the spread, but efforts continue to put out multiple blazes. “We have been successful to setting barriers to protect homes and agricultural land, but the burning continues within the perimeters and our personnel are working around the clock to extinguish these fires,” the government said in statement.

Quilanga Mayor Juan Carlos Santín believes the government is underestimating the burn area. “I think 10,000 hectares, maybe more, have burned but it is difficult to say until all the fires are put out,” he says. “The fires are still burning, many of them flaring up again after they have been extinguished.”

More than 300 firefighters remain on the scene at Quilanga, Risk Management says. At least a dozen helicopters, including several from Peru, continue to make water drops on hot spots.

On Tuesday afternoon, the fire near San Fernando, 30 kilometers southwest of Cuenca, reignited. Azuay Province Governor Santiago Malo said two helicopters have resumed water drops from Bambi buckets on the fires.

Police raid mining ministry

National Police raided the offices of the Ministry of Mining in Quito Tuesday, searching for evidence that mining concessions have been granted illegally. A prosecutor who accompanied police said several ministry officials are believed to have taken bribes to give concessions to members of criminal gangs and their relatives.

Mining Minister Antonio Goncalves began a review of mining concessions and cadastres in July, and prosecutors say it has revealed “numerous irregularities that indicate a pattern of corruption within the ministry.” In addition, prosecutors say a recent increase in the number of gold processing operations raises suspicions, since the records do not provide traceability or origin of the mineral material received.

In addition to confiscating ministry paper records, the raid also downloaded a large number of digital files.

Water level at Mazar reservoir drops a meter a day

The water level at the Mazar reservoir on the Rio Paute is dropping one meter a day, according to electric utility company Celec Sur. The reservoir provides water to the Paute, Sopladora and Mazar hydroelectric plants. “The reduction in water level, to 2,137.39 meters above sea level, is the result of the drought and the reduction of flow from the tributaries that feed the Rio Paute,” a utility spokeswoman said Tuesday. “We are now 16 meters below maximum level. The level is sufficient to maintain generation for many more weeks, but the decline is concerning.”

Months of below-average rainfall, due in part to last year’s El Niño, are putting operations at the Paute-Mazar complex at risk, the spokeswoman said. “The drought in southern Ecuador, especially in the area of the Rios Tomebamba, Yanuncay, Burgay, San Francisco and Santa Bárbara, is the most severe in recent history,” she said. “We are all praying for rain.”

Based on current demand, the Paute-Mazar complex is providing 28% of the nation’s electricity while the Coca Coda Sinclair plant on the Rio Coca meets 24% of demand. Although water flow remains steady on the Rio Coca, Coca Coda Sinclair has been plagued by sedimentation and technical problems that threaten its capacity.