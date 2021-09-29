Another prison massacre in Guayaquil leaves 30 dead, some beheaded, in latest drug gang violence

Prison officials at the Guayaquil Litoral Penitentiary say more violence is possible following Tuesday’s riot that left 30 dead and at least five beheaded. Another 48 were reported injured. “We still lack control of parts of the facility and further violent can still happen,” police commander Fausto Buenaño said early Wednesday morning. “This is an extremely dangerous situation and we must protect our personnel in the effort to retake control.”

The latest riot follows eight other uprisings in Guayaquil, Cuenca and Latacunga prisons that have left more than 100 dead since the beginning of the year. According to authorities, almost all the violence is connected to drug gang warfare.

Tuesday’s riot began early in the morning when inmates from two prison blocks, representing three drug gangs, forced their way into a third block occupied by prisoners associated with another gang. According to officials, the intruders had guns, knives and hand grenades when they began their attack.

Shortly before noon, police attempted to enter the block where the violence was occurring but were driven back by the prisoners. Two police who suffered injuries in the attempt are being treated in a Guayaquil hospital.

Later, police confiscated a number of guns, knives, ammunition and explosive devices. “We had conducted previous searches and thought we had collected all weapons,” Buenaño said. “Obviously, there were some that we did not find.”

He added that prisoners entered the prison block by climbing to the penitentiary roof and used explosives to open a passage. “We had understood that the area had been secured and entry to the roof was not possible but there apparently was a breakdown in security.”

In comments to a Guayaquil radio station, an unnamed police captain described the scene as “horrible beyond belief” when his men entered the block where the violence occurred. “Some of the victims had their heads cut off and had been disemboweled and lay is pools of blood. My people were overcome by the carnage and some vomited at what they saw,” he said.

Outside the prison, located just north of Guayaquil in Duale, family members of prisoners gathered Wednesday afternoon as ambulances took away the dead and injured.