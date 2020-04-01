As Covid-19 fears rise, authorities struggle to collect the bodies in Guayaquil

Ecuador authorities said on Tuesday they are speeding up the collection of corpses in Guayaquil as delays related to the spread of tcoronavirus have left families keeping their loved ones’ bodies in their homes for days.

In some cases, the bodies were left on sidewalks and in others neighbors burned tires in the street to mask the smell of decomposition.

Residents of city, which is the epicenter of Ecuador’s Covid-19 outbreak, have complained for days of the difficulty of disposing of relatives’ remains due to strict quarantine and curfew measures and the fact that funeral homes refuse to pick up bodies due to virus fears.

On Monday, city and national health ministry said they had removed more than 100 corpses but admit that more remain.

Especially troubling is the fact that there is no count of how many of the dead are coronavirus victims. Interior Minister María Paula Romo said the government did not have enough tests to determine the causes of death in most cases and without tests autopies usually list heart and respiratory failure as the reasons.

Even if the government can’t determine the cause of death, Romo said, it is “unconscionable” that bodies are not collected in a timely manner. “There are health issues, not only for Covid-19 but other diseases associated with untreated bodies, but more important is the emotional stress on families who must keep the bodies longer than necessary,” she said.

“The government’s intention is that everyone who passes away these days in Guayaquil, not just those who have died from Covid-19, can have a dignified burial,” Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner told reporters on Tuesday.

The trauma for families does not end when the bodies are taken away, they say. As many as 25 bodies are in the morgue at the Guasmo Hospital and administrators won’t say when they will be released for burial. “Because of the virus emergency we are not able to conduct the normal processing of the corpses and therefore cannot release them to the families,” an unnamed morgue worker said.

One woman said that the body of her father has been kept for eight days with no explanation of when it will be released. “My family needs peace and until we can bury our father we will have none,” she said. “What in God’s name is going on here?” She was among 30 people waiting outside the Guasmo morgue Tuesday afternoon.

Jorge Wated, in charge of the Army task force in charge of removing bodies in Guayaquil, said his personel are working as fast as they can under difficult circumstances. “We are surrounded by great emotion, great sadness but also by the smell of decaying bodies,” he says. “Most people assume that the dead are victims of coronaviurs but this is not true for most of the cases. There is great fear here. And great sorrow too.”