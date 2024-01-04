As expected, Noboa’s referendum focuses on security and judicial reform but there is one big surprise

President Daniel Noboa’s 11 referendum questions, made public Wednesday, follow through on campaign promises to strengthen the role of law enforcement in fighting organized crime and to keep convicted criminals in prison.

If approved by voters, the questions will allow the armed forces to back up police without emergency declarations, prevent the prosecution of police while performing their duties, allow the extradition and deportation of criminals, strengthen border security, and reduce the options prisoners have for early prison release.

In a recorded video message and a press statement, Noboa said the questions were aimed primarily at “confronting and dismantling drug gangs and cartels and all organized criminal activity in Ecuador.” He said the soaring murder and violent crime rates in coastal communities are the result of organized crime “imported” from outside the country.

The questions were delivered Tuesday to the Constitutional Court which has 20 days to conduct a review. Once the questions are approved, with revisions if necessary, they will be presented to voters within 60 days.

There was one major surprise in the questions submitted to the court. Question 11 asks voters to legalize the operation of casinos and gaming halls. Except for the national lottery, gambling was banned in Ecuador in a referendum vote 16 years ago. Noboa argues that reestablishing the industry would provide as many 250,000 jobs and produce “hundreds of millions of dollars” in tax revenue for the government.

These are the referendum questions the government submitted to the Constitutional Court for review.