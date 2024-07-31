Assembly condemns Venezuela election; Murders drop 19% through June; New counterfeit threat; Venezuela breaks relations with seven countries

Ecuador’s National Assembly voted Monday to reject the reelection of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, calling it “fraudulent and fabricated.” Presented by Assemblyman Diego Matovelle, the motion “supported the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to freely and fairly elect” the leadership of their choice.

The motion passed 79 to 11 and was supported by all political parties except the Citizens Revolution, which registered 32 abstentions.

In his comments, Matovelle said, “The day of dictatorship has passed and it is time for those who support democracy to make their feelings clear to the corrupt government of Venezuela.” He added that polls show 85% of Ecuadorians reject Maduro’s reelection.

Murders drop 19% through June

Violent deaths in Ecuador declined 19% in the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023. Interior Minister Mónica Palencia also reported that femicides have declined 17% so far in 2024.

In a joint press conference with National Police and the Armed Forces commands, Palencia said the new numbers prove the government’s efforts are “showing results and saving lives,” She presented graphics showing a decline in murders from 4,307 to 3,508, year-over-year, through June 30.

“It is true we still have much work to do to protect the lives of all Ecuadorians, but we have made a good start and will work harder than ever to make certain the progress continues,” Palencia said.

New counterfeit threat

The Central Bank is warning businesses and consumers to be on the lookout for counterfeit dollars that have the look and feel of legitimate bills. Known as G5 banknotes, the fake currency involves the chemical washing of U.S. one dollar bills and Venezuelan bolivars that are then reprinted as higher denominations. The bank says the reprinting uses ink colors that match those used on legal U.S. currency.

The only way to distinguish the counterfeit from legal bills, according to the bank, is that the ink on the fake bills rubs off under pressure.

The bank says that only a limited number of counterfeits have so far been detected, most of these in provinces adjoining the Colombian border, but expects their use to spread.

Venezuela breaks relations with seven countries

Venezuela announced Monday that it is suspending diplomatic relations with seven countries that have rejected the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro in Sunday’s election. Venezuela’s foreign ministry asked diplomats from Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay to leave the country immediately.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry said it is examining its relationship with Brazil and Colombia, both of which refuse to accept Maduro’s election until complete voting records are released. Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Tuesday he wants to compare Venezuelan government records with those obtained by Maduro’s challenger, Edmundo González.