Assembly votes to begin impeachment trial but Lasso supporters say he will survive dismissal attempt

Despite the fact the National Assembly voted overwhelmingly to begin its impeachment trial of President Guillermo Lasso, Lasso’s supporters expressed relief that there are not enough votes to dismiss him from office.

The vote for the trial was 88 in favor, 23 against and 5 abstentions. To censure and dismiss the president requires 92 votes.

“The vote today is welcome news since it tells us the number of votes against the president,” said CREO party Assemblyman Juan Fernando Flores. “This reflects the entirety of the opposition so we now feel confident that Guillermo Lasso will survive the second impeachment attempt against him in two years.”

Twenty of the Assembly’s 137 members did not attend the session, most claiming Assembly President Virgilio Saquicela violated legal and parliamentary rules by ignoring a report that recommended against impeachment. According to Flores, all of those who did not attend Tuesday’s session will vote no or abstain in a final impeachment vote.

Correista Assemblywoman Viviana Veloz (Unes) made the motion to begin the trial. “We must now begin to politically prosecute the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, for the constitutional infraction of embezzlement,” she said. “The charge is for the diversion of the funds generated by the pools of companies with which Flopec EP had a contractual relationship for the transport of crude oil.”

Fernando Villavicencio, author of the report claiming there were no grounds for a trial and one of the Assembly members not present for Tuesday’s vote, spoke briefly before leaving the Assembly building. “I have come here for the sole purpose of calling out the slander and lies of Viviana Veloz,” he said. He also blasted Saquicela for violating Assembly rules.

Following the vote, Lasso’s personal attorney Edgar Neira claimed it had no legal basis. “Since there is no document laying out and evaluating charges against the president as required in the constitution, any trial will be fraudulent,” he said. He added that he is considering taking the case to the Constitutional Court.