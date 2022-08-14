Subscribe to our free newsletter!

At least five die in Guayaquil explosion; Government say it’s a ‘declaration of war’ by drug gangs

Aug 14, 2022 | 0 comments

Views: 5

Gunfire and a subsequent explosion left at least five people dead, 26 injured and several others missing in Guayaquil, authorities said Sunday.

Police investigate the site of an explosion in the Cristo de El Consuelo neighborhood, in Guayaquil. The blast killed at least five and left more than 25 injured.

On its Twitter account, Ecuador’s Prosecutor’s Office said its agents were gathering evidence to establish the cause and motive for the attack in Guayaquil’s Cristo del Consuelo neighborhood although early indications indicate it is drug-related

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo tweeted that organized crime in Ecuador is now attacking with explosives. “This tragedy is a declaration of war against the state by Illegal drug traffickers and we must respond with force,” he said. “Either we unite to face it or the price will be even higher for society,” he wrote.

Guayaquil, has seen frequent shootings and killings by members of rival gangs believed to have links to national and international drug trafficking. Dozens were killed last year in massacres inside the largest state prison in the city.

According to police, three of the dead are men and two are women. They say at least ten of the injured are in critical condition.

“It’s not clear if the diseased were the target of the attack or were simply in the area,” prosecutors say. “If this was a planned attack the purpose may be to instill in the neighborhood, which is known as center of drug activity.”

Community Posts

Cooking with REY “Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine”

Beautiful Apartment in a well known neighborhood

Mujeres con Exito back to school fundraiser

Double VAT Tax Sale: 24% Off EVERYTHING

¡Vamos! Spanish School and Cultural Centre Opening in September!!

The GUAYUSA JAZZ TRIO at the JAZZ SOCIETY CAFE!

Friday, August 12th: The Jim Gala Trio at The Jazz Society Café!

ASUS ROG Strix NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 24GB whatsapp:+1-602-831-0061

Inviting Cozy Condo, Downtown Area

Take a look at this! You’ll be surprised

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!