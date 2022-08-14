At least five die in Guayaquil explosion; Government say it’s a ‘declaration of war’ by drug gangs

Gunfire and a subsequent explosion left at least five people dead, 26 injured and several others missing in Guayaquil, authorities said Sunday.

On its Twitter account, Ecuador’s Prosecutor’s Office said its agents were gathering evidence to establish the cause and motive for the attack in Guayaquil’s Cristo del Consuelo neighborhood although early indications indicate it is drug-related

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo tweeted that organized crime in Ecuador is now attacking with explosives. “This tragedy is a declaration of war against the state by Illegal drug traffickers and we must respond with force,” he said. “Either we unite to face it or the price will be even higher for society,” he wrote.

Guayaquil, has seen frequent shootings and killings by members of rival gangs believed to have links to national and international drug trafficking. Dozens were killed last year in massacres inside the largest state prison in the city.

According to police, three of the dead are men and two are women. They say at least ten of the injured are in critical condition.

“It’s not clear if the diseased were the target of the attack or were simply in the area,” prosecutors say. “If this was a planned attack the purpose may be to instill in the neighborhood, which is known as center of drug activity.”