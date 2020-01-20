Big Valentine weekend gala planned to help children with autism and other disabilities

Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to party! That’s the message from sponsors of a February 15 Valentine weekend gala aimed at providing assistance to children with autism and a variety of other disabilities.

“This will be the event of the year in Cuenca,” says Ned Meisner, one of the gala sponsors. “There will be fabulous food, live salsa music by a great Cuban band and it’s all happening in a great venue, the Hotel Inca Real in the historic district.”

In addition to Meisner and Ecuador Charities, the gala is sponsored by Garry Vatcher and Hogar de Esperanza, Bob Higgins and the Cuenca Soup Kitchen, Veronica Peralta and Adacapia, Margarita Andrades and Miki in Quito, the Lions and Rotary Clubs.

According to Meisner, proceeds from the evening will support families with children with autism and other disabilities throughout Ecuador. Among the specific projects the benefit is considering, is establishing a farm outside of Cuenca to provide special services and recreation to children with autism.

“Our approach is to improve the lives of children with disabilities, working from the bottom up,” Meisner says. “Ultimately, we want to make life better for everyone in Ecuador.”

Gala tickets are $75 per person and dress is semi-formal with the action beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, February 15 at the Hotel Inca Real, 8-40 General Torres. The hotel is offering a special rate of $60 for partiers who want to spend the night.

You can purchase your tickets through CuencaHighLife by using the button below.

Purchase your tickets now! Valentine's Day Fund Raising Gala Ticket Sales. Ticket sales will show on you bank statement as 'CuencaHighLife'

For more information about the event, write Leita Hulmes at leitajean48@gmail.com or Ned Meisner at nedmeisner@meisnerfinancial.com, or call 099-194-4086.