Subscribe to Newsletter

Bird and turtle species to be reintroduced to the Galapagos; Invasive cats and rodents targetted

Sep 12, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 32

Ecuador’s government has announced it will spend $3.4 million on reintroducing 12 endemic bird and turtle species that have disappeared from an island in the Galapagos archipelago where Charles Darwin developed his theory of evolution.

The government plans to reintroduce vegetarian finches, vermillion flycatchers, lava gulls, barn owls, Galapagos hawks to the islands.

The project, funded with government money and donations, will also seek to weed out invasive rodents and cats on the island of Floreana, the environment ministry said late Saturday.

The government plans to reintroduce vegetarian finches, vermillion flycatchers, lava gulls, barn owls, Galapagos hawks and giant turtles through the project due to start in January, it added.

The Galapagos archipelago, some 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) off the coast of Ecuador, has flora and fauna found nowhere else in the world.

Observing its wonders led British scientist Charles Darwin to develop his ground-breaking theory of evolution by natural selection in the 19th century.

The government on Saturday also inaugurated a biodiversity laboratory on Floreana that will be dedicated to studying invasive species and monitoring the health of creatures on the island that also hosts pink flamingos and sea turtles.

In May, Ecuador said it had converted $1.6 billion of commercial debt into a loan that will direct vast resources to Galapagos Islands conservation in the largest-ever transaction of its kind.

CuencaHighLife

Blue Box

Google ad

Dani

Personal assistant / Facilitator / Translator / Driver

Masons meet for breakfast Wednesday

This Week at the Jazz Society Café!

Cooking With Rey ” Authentic Southeast Asian Cuisine “

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera
View listing

Small apartment in beautifully renovated historic district house (Chimborazo suite)

Cuenca

280/month

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

See all real estate and rental ads

Sara

Peters

The Cuenca Dispatch

Christian Zurita: “We were not immortal, and they made us see it in the worst way.” Read more.

Anticipating the Second-Round Presidential Debate between Luisa González and Daniel Noboa Read more.

Javier Milei’s Argentine team contacts former Ecuadorian President Mahuad for insights on dollarization Read more.

Anubis

Fabianos

Google ad

Nur

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!