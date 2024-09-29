Blackouts are especially difficult for the poor

By Garry Vatcher

Many of us are affected by the current chaos with the power cuts and pending water cuts. Some buildings have generators and have not been affected. Many however, do not and are finding things very difficult.

There is a certain romanticism with dinner by candlelight. When we first moved into our current building, we built a roof over our new kitchen area. We decided not to put lights in there and make it a private dining area. It was romantic at first, dinner by candlelight, until we forgot to buy candles and had to use our cellphone flashlights. Now that we cannot charge our cellphone, the romanticism has worn off real fast.

All this week, our power at the Foundation Hogar de Esperanza has been off from 5am to 10am and again from 3pm to 8pm. For a foundation that operates 24 hours a day, 10 hours a day without power, it creates quite a few inconveniences. Our Thrift Shop and Expat Services Center has been open but with only 5 hours of electricity, it has been limiting. Not only not able to work on the computers but we have seen a drop in customers.

I have been hesitant in investing in a generator due to the cost, not only for the purchase but the additional cost of operating and maintaining it. Instead, we have opted for flashlights for the rooms where the patients stay. Some of us start work at 3am, so we can update our systems before the power goes out at 5am. It was a special moment when one of our wonderful donors brought a young boy his own personal flashlight. He is staying here with his mother who escaped a very violent situation and he is afraid of the dark.

My hesitation for buying a generator is also a balancing act between modifying our activities and enjoying the peace and quiet or having a noisy gas guzzling monster piercing that tranquility. We have enjoyed the nightly walks in the dark and sitting in Parque Calderon imagining what it must have been like in a time before streetlights, cars and generator noise. The children staying here have started calling me grandfather. Maybe because I have taken on the role of making sure they are safe and comfortable or maybe because I bring them treats when I come back from my walk.

We have been coping but many have not. Some business owners tell us that they have seen a decrease in sales. No one knows how long this will continue or what economic impact it is going to have. Already, there are predictions of significant price increases for agricultural products. Some restaurants and businesses have told us that they may have to close their doors should this continue for an extended period.

What we often do not consider, is the impact this is having on those in need. Those living on the streets sustain themselves by selling things. Businesses buy garbage bags and things from them to help them. People walking the streets, will buy something for a dollar. This helps the homeless pay for somewhere to stay for the night and food. With less people walking around and business having a difficult time, this impacts what those living on the streets can sell.

A few nights ago, I walked to Parque Calderon (in the dark). I met several families with children sleeping on the sidewalks because they never made enough that day to pay for somewhere to stay. We are seeing a huge increase in the number of people coming to us looking for food. We already provide almost 2,000 meals per month and our resources are limited should the demand increase. We are working with other organizations to meet the needs.

For those living in apartments with generators, it is sometimes difficult to see what is going on outside. This is indeed a very trying time for many, especially those living in poverty. We will get through this, soon the rainy season will begin and it will just be a memory. There are lots of prayers, special masses, rain dances, and other spiritual pleas to the gods for rain. But what if this is just a test to see how we help the most vulnerable around us? We cannot control mother nature but we can each do play a role in helping those affected.

The children peer out from the window in their bedroom, “Abuelo, when are the lights coming back on?” “They will be back on soon. Just use the light we gave you”, I respond. They settle down, believing what I tell them and wait.

If you would like to support our work, you can do so at: https://foundationhogardeesperanza-bloom.kindful.com/ . If you would like to support in other ways, or learn about other foundation working with those in need, you can contact us at services@hogaresperaza.org or visit us at Juan Montalvo 8-28 and Mariscal Sucre.

________________

Garry Vatcher is president and founder of Foundation Hogar de Esperanza. He has been coming to Ecuador since 1987 and permanently moved to Cuenca 10 years ago. The foundation provides emergency assistance to thousands of people each year. With his guidance, the foundation has forged alliances with some of Ecuador’s major institutions including hospitals, the National Police, Amazon communities, universities, and governments. The foundation has received numerous awards and recognition for its’ work from local and international bodies.