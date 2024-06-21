Blackouts likely today following the latest shutdown of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydro plant

Following the suspension of operations at the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant early Friday, the National Energy Control Center (Cenace) announced a new series of power outages.

High amounts of sediment in the intake pools at the Coca Coda Sinclair hydro plant has required the shutdown of operations.

Cenace said that Coca Coda, which had been operating at half capacity following heavy weekend rains, was shut down entirely at 4 Friday morning due to an increase of sedimentation in the intake pools that feed the turbines. “This was necessary to protect the generation equipment from damage,” Cenace said in a statement. “Cleaning is underway, but we cannot predict when it will be completed.”

Cenace said that electricity is being imported from Colombia but said it was not sufficient to replace lost generation at Coca Coda. Under normal operating conditions, Coca Coda generates about 25% of Ecuador’s electricity.

Cenace added that the three generation plants at the Mazar-Paute complex in Azuay Province are operating at near capacity, producing about 33% of the country’s electricity.

In Cuenca, Centrosur announced that power interruptions are planned throughout the day but will only affect certain sectors of the city and surrounding area.

