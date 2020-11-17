Bread-making tradition in Nulti continues; Campaign spending caps set; Christmas decorations going up; Property titles delivered; Cultural agenda

Lunes, 16/11/2020

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

No hay nada.

Otras cosas –

Titular – Racionan el agua (Rationing water) – See Monday’s CHL article for story.

Designan tesoreros únicos de campaña (Sole campaign treasurers designated) – The CNE approved the maximum amounts political parties can spend during the campaign from 31/12/2020 to 4/2/2021. Each campaign has a treasurer who is responsible for transmitting financial records and documents to the CNE. Most of these treasurers have campaign management experience. They bear sole responsibility, civilly and criminally, for any irregularities that might occur. <A law like that could go a long way to clean up the compaign financing messes up north. Who could a corrupt politician find who’d be willing to go to jail for him…….besides Michael Cohen.>

Sponsored ad

Dos siglos de hacer pan en horno de leña (Two centuries of making bread in a wood burning oven) – The parish of Nulti has a 200 year old tradition of baking bread in an horno de leña (wood burning oven) with whole families preserving this tradition over several generations. Alicia Lucero is part of the 5th generation of bakers in her family and owner of ‘Doña Ali’ where she works with her mother and brothers, and is teaching her children. She said they put the breads directly onto the bricks in the oven rather than pans. Her best selling bread is manjar, formerly called shungo, which is a sweet bread made with cheese and panela. One of her sons has his own location where he also sells pizza baked in an horno de leña.

Entregan títulos de propiedad en cantones (Property titles delivered in cantons) – 1,625 property titles were delivered in 13 of the 15 cantons in Azuay. Due to Covid, not all of the 2,330 deeds which were planned could be delivered. The program of the Ministerio de Agricultura y Ganadería (MAG -Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock) benefits people of limited means in rural areas. People interested in this free government program need to show that they have been in possession of the land for at least 5 years, and the ministry will verify the claim. With titles, the owners have various benefits such as secure tenancy, access to private and public credit, basic services, and programs of international non-profit organizations. <I imagine that many of these folks have been working the land they’re on for a lot more than 5 years. And when they’re done, their kids will sell it and move to town.>

Old News –

From viernes – 15/11.

Árbol de Navidad estará en San Francisco (Christmas tree will be in San Francisco) – The 35 meter tall Christmas tree will be installed in San Francisco Plaza this year to support getting more people to the centro histórico. There will be lots of lights and gigantic nativity scenes such as at PRAC (Portal Regional de Artesanías de Cuenca – Bolívar y Huayna Cápac). Other installations will be in parque San Sebastián, El Otorongo, parque Calderón, the plazoleta de El Vado and along the río Tomebamba, especially in the El Barranco zone.

Agenda –

jueves – 19 de noviembre:

10:00 – Mediación lectora. Obra: Tango (Reading mediation. Work: Tango)- by Darwin Parra – register at rosanatorresidrovo@yahoo.es.

15:00 – Casa Patrimonial Itinerante: actividades recreativas (Itinerant Heritage House: recreational activities) – Casa Patrimonial la Fátima – limited capacity.

17:00 – Conversatorio virtual: Cuenca for Expats. Una experiencia intercultural (Virtual conversation: Cuenca for Expats. An intercultural experience) – https://us04web.zoom.us/j/57038819200?pwd=M3BDaEFQM2xOWDVwZnQ2RGOORzZSdz09.

18:00 – Presentación del libro: Mercedes Andrade la innombrable (Presentation of the book: Mercedes Andrade the innumerable) – by Raquel Rodas Morales – Antigua Escuela Central, Facebook Live @CulturaCUE – limited capacity.

And that’s all for today so hasta ? –

Jeanne