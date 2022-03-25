Bus companies consider new routes, extended hours as demand grows; Landslides affect 22,000 in Cañar; CIDAP offers ceramics craft fairs and workshops

Jueves, 24/3/2022

Actividades

Alfarería y cerámica en el CIDAP (Pottery and ceramics at CIDAP) – The ARDIS event will be from 4-11/4 in CIDAP, and this edition will focus on pottery and ceramics. There will be different activities including workshops and conferences for artisans and commercial fairs for the public. Part of the program will be the awarding of the CIDAP medal for design and craft innovation el 9/4 a las 9:00 in the CIDAP gardens. If you are interested in the training events, register on the links in CIDAP’s social networks where you can also find the complete agenda for ARDIS 2022.

El Lago de los Cisnes en Cuenca (Swan Lake in Cuenca) – As part of the fiestas for the founding of Cuenca, Swan Lake on ice will be presented in Cuenca between el 13-17/4 at the Teatro Pumapungo. Ticket sales will start soon on the website https://www.nochesdearte.com/sobrehielo where you can also get information about this show. <Is this what skaters who don’t get Olympic medals or don’t quite make it into the Olympics do for a living if they want to keep skating?>

Habrá caminata por un “Corazón Feliz” (Walk for a “Happy Heart”) – The “José Carrasco Arteaga” IESS hospital is organizing 3.5 km walk este domingo a las 7:30 from the IESS hospital to the parque El Paraíso. Registration and getting your T-shirt at the hospital will be on the same day as the walk. At the end of the walk, there will be doctors to make pediatric assessments and give a prize to all participants.

Titular

Con protestas se le exige un “giro” a Lasso (Protests demand a “turnaround” from Lasso) – See today’s article in CHL for story.

Cuenca

Frecuencias de buses irán a una revisión (Bus frequencies to be reviewed) – Diego Idrovo, president of the Cámara de Transporte de Cuenca (CTC) said it is doing an analysis to make corrections in the next few days after getting complaints that buses are not picking people up since they’re full. The problem started with the return to in-person classes at primary schools, high schools, and universities; and with the announcement from the COE for a return to 100% capacity in buses. Idrovo said that these problems are with the times and balance of frequencies. He said the CTC is also looking for solutions to night shifts which were cancelled during the pandemic, but are needed again since students are returning to school. They are looking at bus routes and frequencies as well as school hours to improve night service. Another problem is traffic and the invasion of bus-only lanes by private vehicles that delay buses.

In numbers, there are 7 new partners in the CTC, there are 36 urban bus lines currently operating in the canton of Cuenca, and there are 475 buses in the CTC that cover both urban and rural areas <There have been 475 buses since I’ve been translating, and the population has increased maybe 10% in that time. So does that mean more buses are needed to cover the demand?>

Dos nuevas subestaciones entran en funcionamiento (Two new substations come on line) – To improve service and meet demand, the Empresa Eléctrica Regional Centro Sur C.A. inaugurated 2 new substations yesterday. The first is substation 17-Los Cerezos with a capacity of 24/32 Mega Volt Amperes, and the second is #13-Chaullayacu with a similar transformer. There are also warehouses in Turi.

Region

40 comunidades del Cañar afectadas por fallas en vía (40 communities of Cañar affected by road failures) – About 22,000 people in 40 communities in the Cañar canton are on the point of being left without their main access to their markets and services due to 2 major road failures in the El Tambo-Ingapirca-Honorato Vazquez ring road. <If you look at that road on a map, it looks like it was laid out by an engineer drawing with a can of silly string after a 6 martini lunch.> Winter weather has aggravated 2 megaslides at km. 8.1 and 15 which go to the Complejo Arqueológico Ingapirca. It also traverses and serves ranch land which produces 60,000 liters of milk daily. The slide at 8.1 has destroyed about 100 m. of road. At km. 15 in the San Pedro sector, there is only one lane. <It looks more like about 3/4 of one lane and it’s full of cracks. The rest of it looks like an Antarctic ice shelf breaking up and sliding down a hill.> Drivers are afraid that it could collapse at any moment even though machinery is on site. The Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP will transfer $4 million to the province for road work.

