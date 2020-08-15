Buy a pizza from Good Life Cafe and help local charities throw a party of the kids at CTAP-LUCY

Pizza. It is ubiquitous. If you want one, you pick up the phone, call your favorite pizza joint and voila, it shows up on your doorstep shortly thereafter. It is so easy to order and so widely available that most people don’t even give it a second thought.

But, there are kids in the world, especially here in Ecuador, who don’t have the luxury of a regular meal, let alone pizza. And, unfortunately, the Covid Crisis has created more scarcity than ever, especially when it relates to food.

Sponsored ad

We have been very fortunate at The Good Life Cafe and we want to “pay-it-forward”. During the week of August 17th, we will be offering a pizza special which will benefit some of the hardest-hit children in our local area, the kids of CTAP-LUCY. To bring some joy, and nourishment, to these 20 underprivileged children, we are working with The Cuenca Soup Kitchen, Hearts of Gold Foundation and Cuenca Expats Magazine to throw these kids a pizza party.

During the week of August 17, for every pizza that is ordered we will donate a pizza to this special CTAP-LUCY party. If the event is successful, we will continue forward and choose other organizations to donate pizza to.