Capturing the Cuenca moment

I will celebrate the beginning of my fifth year in Cuenca next month. While others are dazzled by the pyrotechnics of Carnival, I will pretend that a least a few of the candles are for me.

I learned a long time ago to carry a camera with me everywhere; you just never know when love taps you on the shoulder, and I am always eager to assist in recording the moment. It’s easy. Love is everywhere every day.

Here are some of my favorite photos of the people of Cuenca … with two exceptions. See if you can pick them out.