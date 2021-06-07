Castillo pulls ahead of Fujimori in Peru’s presidential election with 95% of the votes counted

With 95 percent of votes counted, left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo has pulled ahead of Keiko Fujimori in Peru’s presidential election as votes continue to be counted. Fujimori had held the lead until mid-morning Monday when returns from rural precincts turned the tide.

Castillo’s advantage was a razor-thin 0.2 percent, or about 50,000 votes, but observers expect his lead to grow as most of the votes from urban areas favoring the conservative Fujimori have already been counted.

Both candidates called for calm Monday morning while the remaining votes are counted in one of Peru’s most polarizing elections in recent history. The new president will be taking on a country in crisis as Peru struggles with a deep recession and the highest coronavirus death rate per capita in the world.

The election has split the country between the poor, rural Andes and the wealthier and more urban northern coast, the capital Lima and Arequipa, the country’s second largest city in the south. It comes amid one of the worst economic slowdowns in the region, which has pushed nearly 10 percent of Peru’s population into extreme poverty, millions into unemployment and prompted many others to leave major cities and return to their rural villages.

Peruvians have endured years of political turbulence, with four presidents in the past three years. Seven of the country’s last 10 leaders have either been convicted of or investigated for corruption, including Fujimori’s father.

Fujimori, 46, is the leader of the right-win Popular Force party and a household name in Peru. As well as a former member of Congress, she was the runner-up in the 2011 and 2016 presidential election run-offs. She is also the daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, who is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and human rights abuses. She has said that if she is elected, she will pardon her father.

On Sunday night, when she held a lead of as much as four percent, there were scenes of celebrations outside her party’s headquarters in Lima. However electoral officials said the early results reflected votes from urban areas, where she is most popular. “What we have to look for is the unity of all Peruvians. That is why I ask both groups for calm, patience, peace, to those who voted and didn’t vote for us,” Fujimori said.

Pedro Castillo, 51, is a relatively new face on the political stage, and was the unexpected winner in the first round vote in April. An elementary school teacher, he is easily recognizable by his cowboy hat and oversized pencil that he campaigns with — the symbol of his leftist Free Peru party.

The son of small-scale farmers, Castillo has gained the trust and support of many in the farming community as well as the trade union movement.

Sources: BBC and the Guardian