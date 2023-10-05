Census shows major demographic shift from rural to urban, gains by women; Theater festival opens; Cultural agenda includes dance, music and photos

Miércoles, 4/10/2023

Con teatro chileno abre Escenarios del Mundo (Chilean theater opens Escenarios del Mundo) – The 9th edition of the scenic arts festival opens today (miércoles) with Frankenstein. You can get tickets at Librimundi (in the Centro Histórico and Mall del Río stores), the Galería Miguel Illescas (Calle Larga next to the Pumapungo), and online at Meet2go. Single ticket prices are $12, or a package price of $45 for all the performances. The schedule is below:

4/10, 20:00 – Frankenstein – Teatro Pumapungo

5/10, 20:00 – Quién es el hombre muerto a puntapiés – Teatro Pumapungo

6/10, 20:00 – Los Locos del Ritmo – Teatro Pumapungo

7/10, 20:00 – Tomate, puro Tomate – Teatro Pumapungo

8/10, 20:00 – Instrucciones para abrazar el aire – Teatro Pumapungo

9/10, 20:00 – Ikarius – Teatro Pumapungo

10/10, 20:00 – Fulanos de Tal – Sala Alfonso Carrasco

11/10, 20:00 – André y Dorine – Teatro Pumapungo

12/10, 20:00 – La Cura – Teatro Carlos Cueva

Las artes se atraen en “Jornadas Magnéticas” (The arts attract each other in “Magnetic Days”) – “Jornada Magnéticas” is a cultural and creative festival organized by Poncho Magnético which started hoy (miércoles) and runs until el 7/10. There will be a DJ set and a concert and cine forum mañana a las 20:00 in Casa Aurora (calles Cisnes y Golondrinas). Admission: $10.00. The festival will close el viernes a las 21:30 with a concert and dance en the Terraza Selina (Calle Larga 7-93).

Cultural Agenda –

Conversatorio de fotografía (Conversation on photography) – On el 5/10 a las 10:00, in the Antigua Escuela Central, there will be a panel on photography with Liz Zhingri, María Isabel Cordero, Rafael Idrovo, y Wilmer González, and moderated by Gabriela Parra. Free.

Danza y música en parroquias (Dance and music in parishes) – “Rituales del amor,” an event with dance and music will be this week at the Mirador de Turi el 6/10 a las 19:30, and el 7/10 a las 18:00 in the Plazoleta Central de Paccha.

Taller en vivo en el CIDAP (Live workshop in CIDAP) – Until este 6/10 from 10-12:00, there will be a workshop on basic techniques of modeling cold porcelain into different head dresses including diadems, combs, and tiaras. The workshop, led by Bertha Lucía Suárez, will be on Facebook live of CIDAP.

Titular –

Las mujeres son mayoría: Azuay (Women are the majority: Azuay) – Data from the 2022 census shows that Cuenca has 596,101 habitants, making it the 3d largest city by population. The population of Azuay Province was 801,609 with 47.3% men (281,823) and 52.7% women (314,278). The data was obtained after visits to 352,922 homes <or 352,992 depending on if the article or the graph is correct>.

Nationally, the migratory wave of Venezuelans makes it the largest group of foreign residents in the country, including in Cuenca. This is followed by Colombians in the nation as a whole, but not in Cuenca where the 2nd largest set of foreigners are estadounidenses (US citizens) <Not “Americans” since everyone in the North and South America is an American.> Another eye-catching fact in Azuay is that 16,528 households indicated that a family member migrated overseas in the last 12 years and has not returned. Just in Cuenca, that percentage represents 60.8%.

Luis Tobar, director of the Economics major at the UPS, analyzed the results and pointed to the gap between urban and rural. In 1955, 65% of Cuencanos lived in the rural zones and now it’s 37%. From this internal migration, the lack of public policies in rural areas can be seen. One should see more benefits going to agriculture and low interest credit. What can be seen is a lack of opportunities. Other interesting data showed that Cuenca, Molleturo, and Quingo lost population while Sinincay grew by 69%, Tarqui by 56%, San Joaquín by 44%, El Valle by 44%, and Recaurte by 38%. He also mentioned the increase in female headed households to which he attributed higher levels of education because Cuenca has a high number of universities compared to the population, and to migration.

Information from the graphs accompanying the article are described below.

Housing statistics in Azuay –

246,799 households. 39.4% of households headed by women. 24.9% of households live in apartments. Single person households in 2022 – 16.4%, an increase from 13.3% in 2010.

Viviendas (housing units) in Azuay –

352,992 housing units. 99.2% have public electric service. 97.1% served by a public water company. 96.5% have garbage service. 81.6% have public sewer service. <I hope the rest are on septic systems and not dumping wastewater into the rivers.>

Data in Cuenca –

10% (59,460) are seniors. 17.8% (106,117) are children. Of the foreign residents, 49.4% are from Colombia and 16.2% are from the US. <But how many foreign residents are there in total?> The first ever census of pets counted 274,757 cats and dogs. 85,097 people owned their own houses.

Cuenca –

Retoman audiencias con alcalde (Hearings with the Mayor resume) – Mayor Cristian Zamora has resumed his ‘El Alcalde te escucha’ (The Mayor listens to you) sessions. They are hearings where residents of the barrios and sectors can go to let their needs be known. They are a las 9:00 <no date or days given> in the Salón de la Ciudad (Sucre y Benigno Malo).

Fiestas de aniversario en Tarqui (Anniversary festivities in Tarqui) – The Tarqui Parish started the activities for its 108 years ayer. The fiesta agenda includes the election of the Cholita Tarqueña el 7/10 a las 16:00 in the estadio ‘Marco Bele.’ There will also be traditional gastronomy and art.

Editor’s note: Jeanne’s Periodico is a translated digest of news from the Cuenca daily newspaper El Mercurio. If details, such as event dates and times, do not appear in the translation, they did not appear in the newspaper (please don’t ask her for them). If information is incorrect, they are the responsibility of El Mercurio. The text between the carrots, or guillemets (< … >), is Jeanne’s personal opinion and not part of the news translation.