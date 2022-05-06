Chile wants Ecuador disqualified from the World Cup, claiming a star player is Colombian

The Chilean soccer federation asked FIFA to investigate its claim that Ecuador player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played in qualifying games. The complaint comes more than one month after South American qualifying ended and Ecuador was drawn into a group with host nation Qatar, the Netherlands and Senegal.

“FIFA can confirm that it has received a formal complaint from the Chilean FA in relation to this matter,” soccer’s governing body said in a statement. FIFA gave no timetable for a possible disciplinary case ahead of the World Cup kicking off Nov. 21.

Ecuador placed fourth in the 10-nation South American qualifying group to advance directly to Qatar. Fifth-place Peru has a playoff game next month against Australia or the United Arab Emirates.

Chile placed seventh, seven points behind Ecuador, but argues it could advance if games involving Castillo were forfeited. The FIFA rules in cases of ineligible players require results to be overturned as a 3-0 loss.

Chile’s challenge follows an article by Colombian journalist Sebastián Bejarano who wrote that Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia but later retracted the claim, saying it was based on “dubious” information. Castillo’s Ecuadorian passport lists him as born in General Villamil Playas, in Guayas Province.

The Ecuador Football Federation calls the question of Castillo nationality is “bogus and without merit.”

Chile has now filed complaints against an opponent’s player in back-to-back World Cup qualifying programs. In South American qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, Bolivia forfeited two games in which it fielded an ineligible player as a late substitute. FIFA had received complaints from Chile and Peru about Bolivia defender Nelson Cabrera, who was born in Paraguay and had previously played for Paraguay’s national team.

Bolivia lost an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport which said FIFA was right to investigate even when protests were filed weeks after the games were played. That case ultimately harmed Chile. Three extra points awarded to Peru lifted it above Chile to enter an intercontinental playoff that it won.

FIFA wrote stricter rules for the 2022 World Cup requiring all players in qualifying games to produce a “valid permanent international passport” for inspection by match officials.