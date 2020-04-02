City asks expats for help to feed Cuenca’s poor

Cuenca’s municipal government is appealing to local expats to support its Municipal Food Bank project to feed the area’s poor.

To date, the project has delivered thousands of food kits as well as medicine and other critically needed supplies to poor families and individuals. The project is coordinated by the municipality’s Office of International Relations and Cooperation.

Donations can be made directly to the project’s bank account as a direct deposit from an Ecuadorian account or as a wire transfer from an overseas account. The Banco del Pacifico account number is 0745-5453, Ruc# 0160024960001.

The minimum donation is $5.

For more information, write Bill Keyes at billkeyes66@yahoo.com. Or, phone or WhatsApp the food bank project director, Sofia Arce, at +593 99-281-2016.