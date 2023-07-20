City moves ahead on radar contract liquidation; High wind advisory issued; Sleeping Beauty ballet staged; Argentinean charangos master performs

Miércoles, 19/7/2023

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Bailerines presentan ‘La Bella Durmiente’ (Dancers present ‘Sleeping Beauty’) – The ballet “Sleeping Beauty” will be performed at the Teatro Pumapungo on the 21 y 22/7 a las 19:00. 35 dancers, including special participation by the Compañía de Danza of the U. of Azuay, have been preparing the performance for 5 months. Tickets are available at Lumiére (Intiñan 1-52 y Guacayñan). The cost is $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors and children from 6-12 years old.

Taller y concierto de charangos (Charango workshop and concert) – Argentinean musician and master Oscar Poli who specializes in Latin American chorded instruments will be visiting Cuenca. He will give a workshop between the 20th and 22nd of julio on the charango. If you are interested, call 099 552 9759. There will also be a concert, “La noche de charangos” with Ali Medina from Loja and Jorge Aguirre from Cuenca. The concert will be el 21/7 a las 20:00 in the lobby of the theater of the Casa de la Cultura. Cost: $5.00.

De El Mercurio del martes, 18/7 (1 article):

Presentación de obras (Presentation of works) – As part of the Encuenctro de las Artes Escénicas, the Colectivo Norte and La Industria Escénica groups will present “Pan de las diez” and “Pandora” in the Prohibido Centro Cultural (La Condamine 12-102) on el 21 y 22/7 a las 19:30. Cost: $7.99 with tickets available on the day of the shows.

<Finally – announcements of events with a couple of days notice instead of same day notice.>

Titular –

Peritaje para liquidar el contracto de radares (Expert’s report to liquidate radar contract) – The Municipality has asked for the liquidation of the contract for radars which will leave the City with the devices which will be put to a new use. <New use or same use except with a new recipient for the fines generated?> The City has contracted with an independent expert certified by the Judicial Council to determine the cost to liquidate the contract. The amount should be known this week, and if the Móvil Technology consortium doesn’t agree, the next step will be a legal one. The Mayor said with the liquidation, the radars and cameras will become the City’s property. Of the 42 devices, only the 10 installed on the vía rápida Cuenca-Azogues and the vía Medio Ejido are registering fines.

Nacional –

De El Mercurio del martes, 18/7 (2 articles):

Reos grabarán canciones inéditas; las difunden hoy (Inmates to record unreleased songs; broadcast today) – The inmates who won the national “Componer para sanar” concurso (“Composing to heal” contest) will record their music which will be broadcast el 18/7 in honor of Nelson Mandela. <I wonder how many of those prisoners were jailed for having goals as lofty and earth-changing as Mandela’s? Or are they just people who did stupid things and want to make individual changes to their lives?> The jury was composed of the Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Personas Adultas Privadas de la Libertad y a Adolescentes Infractores (SNAI), the MInisterio de Educación, and the Instuituto de Fomento a la Creatividad y la Innovación who reviewed the unpublished musical works interpreted by the prisoners in jails across country.

Inamhi alerta ráfagas de viento en Sierra y Oriente (Inamhi warns of wind gusts in the Sierra and the Amazon) – The Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Imamhi) issued an alert for increased winds in the Interandean and Amazon regions from el 18-22/7. The highest levels will be in Azuay, Cañar, Imbabura, Cotopaxi, Pichincha, Loja y Carchi with lower intensities in Napo, Sucumbíos, Morona Santiago y Zamora Chinchipe. <There’s a reason that the kite vendors have been in the parks recently. They know when the windy season starts.>

And that’s all for today so Hasta ? –

Jeanne