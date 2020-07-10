City waits to extend curfew; Covid cases in local nursing homes; Tram accident on Av. España; Some health services move; Retention pond bust

Jueves, 9/7/2020

“Cosmos” – The Club de Astronomía Cruz del Sur and the Planetario de Cuenca will show a new episode of Cosmos tomorrow titled, “La gracia fugaz de la zona habitable” (The fleeting grace of the habitable zone). The episode deals with changes in the universe and the vision of the future of humanity once Earth is no longer habitable. <Which may be sooner than we think – depending on our news source.> After the show, there will be a virtual Zoom forum to discuss the documentary. If you are interested in joining, go to https://bit.ly/2TTu431.

Titular – Choferes, parados y con deudas (Drivers, unemployed and with debts) – See Thursday’s CHL article for the story.

Covid-19 en asilos de ancianos (Covid-19 is in old age homes) – The Ministerio de Inclusión Económica y Social (MIES) received alerts about cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and the COE is analyzing what measures to take. MIES and the MSP are verifying the cases in the hogar Miguel León and other Cuenca nursing homes. The arrival of coronavirus in the nursing homes in another sign of the advance of the virus in Cuenca which is seeing an average of 35 new patients a day. The health coordinator for Zone 6 reported that all 41 public hospital ICU beds in Cuenca were full at the beginning of the week, and it is waiting for the ventilators the US is donating. The MSP is strengthening attention in health centers where intermediate care facilities are being prepared to care for patients in cantonal hospitals.

As of miércoles, Mayor Pedro Palacios has not received a response from the national COE to change the curfew start time from 23:00 back to 19:00 or prohibit social or business meetings of up to 25 people. The Municipio gave 3,000 rapid tests to the Zonal Health Coordinator for testing the vulnerable population so that people possibly infected can be isolated.

Hospital consulting moves to health center – Medical specialties at the Vicente Corral Moscoso hospital are moving this week to the Centro de Salud 1 on Huayna Cápac in the Pumapungo sector. To get an appointment for gynecology, pediatric surgery, traumatology, gerontology, oncology, psychology, psychiatry, adult infectology, internal medicine, adult nephrology, and gastroenterology, go to admissions window 3 at the hospital between 7-15:00. Clinical laboratory services, dentistry, qualification of disabilities, and vaccinations can be done at the Centro de Salud starting a las 8:00. Medical attention is provided after 13:00.

Tranvía accident – The latest accident with the Tranvía involved a private pick up that made a giro indebido (improper turn – your phrase for the day) on av. España y calle Sevilla. The accident was captured on the Tranvía camera system. <If you get into an accident with a tram train, I doubt you’ll be able to talk your way out of it. It’s not like the tram drifted into your lane.> At the 6 redondeles that are on the train route, when the stop lights are yellow, it means proceed with caution. When they are red, it means stop to let the tram through. Since the tram begin operation, there have been four accidents, all cleared from the track within 20 minutes.

Saving Coca Coco-Sinclair – The infrastructure of the Coca-Codo-Sinclair hydroelectric plant is being threatened by the hundimiento (subsidence) of the río Coca. Last 3/2, the San Rafael waterfall disappeared, on 7/4 pipelines passing the site were damaged causing the closure of the vía Chaco-Lago Agria, and now the erosion is slowly getting closer to the $3 billion plant which is the country’s largest, producing 1,500 kilowatts. An additional problem is this rainy season, the normal flow of 400 m3/second has increased to a previously unseen 2,000 m3/s. This flow has produced erosion in the rió Coca’s tributaries as well, with landslides adding to the sediment accumulating below the waterfall. Construction will start el 15/7 on rock walls and widening the river channel to dissipate the energy of the water. Other studies are starting for mitigation projects. <I don’t understand why the water is subsiding if the flow is increasing.>

Mining retention pond collapses, sending 3,000 cubic m3 of chemicals into the río Tenguel – A relavera (holding pond) at the Armijos milling plant belonging to Austrogold C Ltda collapsed, dumping about 3,000 cubic meters of chemical and gold material into the río Tenguel and its tributaries in the Ponce Enríquez canton in Azuay. This has caused problems with the potable and irrigation water supply to several communities. The mining company has to present a plan to mitigate the damage and compensate those damaged. The holding pond has been shut since it had reached the end of its useful life and was not well constructed to begin with. The pond lining was broken causing constant leaks which caused the collapse. <And this is why indigenous communities don’t want mining anywhere near them.>

