Club Lomas, a new senior living community with full amenities, opens in Cotacachi

By Barbara Brosco

In the midst of graceful surroundings minutes from downtown, lies the newest addition to the Ecuadorean, mountain town of Cotacachi; Club Lomas Residential Community. Club Lomas nestled in a spacious landscape provides assisted living residences for retired singles and couples with various options available. Studio apartments are 300 sq. ft., and suites are 600 sq. ft., some with choice of a large terrace.

Prices start at a monthly cost of $1,780 to $2,920 depending on your needs and choices. In addition, a required residential membership fee for a couple is currently $9,000. There is a $65 monthly fee. Outside membership is available for non-residents for $3,000, also with a monthly fee of $65.

At Club Lomas when a resident decides to leave the property, half of the $9,000 fee is refunded or designated other family member.

Resident members’ packages include: utilities, meal plans, daily cleaning, twice-weekly laundry service. A nurse station is onsite for minor medical treatment and referrals.

The properties spa, pool and gym are first-class and with personal guidance and training provided, if desired, by fitness instructors. Many plans are in place to develop the remainder of the property which is now currently underdeveloped. A small plaza with a strip center filled with cafes, stores, and other added businesses will soon take over the nearby grounds only a short walk away from residence living quarters.

A visit and tour of the property is welcome by a friendly and informative staff waiting to serve. If you are an individual or couple looking for in independent or assisted loving situation you can easily book an appointment to view the property by calling Mr. Edwin Urresta at 099 217 1187, or e-mailing info@clublomas.com

In summary the property is new and presently looks forward to a completion date of September 2024.

Barbara Brosco is a 15-year Cuenca resident.