Coca Codo problems could extend blackouts; Noboa popularity rises; Mexican opinion mixed on embassy raid; National Assembly investigates energy crisis

In his daily news conference Thursday, Energy Minister Roberto Luque warned that sedimentation problems at the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant could prolong electric blackouts. “Corrective maintenance schedules at the facilities have not been maintained and we will need to suspend operations, either fully or partially, for several days for cleaning,” he said.

According to Luque, water levels are adequate at the Coca River reservoir, but a build-up of sedimentation in the reservoir is affecting electric generation and could damage turbines and other equipment. “Maintenance at the plant has been neglected for months, possibly for years, and we are investigating to find out why,” he said in a Teleamazonas interview.

The good news, Luque said, is that rising water levels at the Mazar-Paute complex have improved generation at three dams. “Without the improvement, we would face a disaster by shutting down Coca Coda,” he said. “If it [Coca Coda] was able to operate normally, we might be able to end blackouts completely. However, they will need to continue while maintenance is carried out.”

Luque announced earlier in the week that power blackouts are suspended Sunday, May 5.

National Assembly to investigate energy crisis

The National Assembly’s Oversight Commission will open an investigation into the national electricity crisis. With 91 out of 137 votes in favor, the Assembly plans to call Energy Minister Roberto Luque to explain why the country is suffering electric blackouts months after hydroelectric generation problems became evident.

According to Oversight Commission member Sofía Espín, there are “serious questions” concerning the government’s handling of the crisis. “We understand that it took shape during the Lenín Moreno and Guillermo Lasso governments but now we want to know why Daniel Noboa did not act sooner having received adequate warnings about the problems.” She called the government’s “excuses of sabotage” unacceptable. “This government must accept responsibility for what has happened during the past three weeks,” she said.

Following hearings last week, the Assembly voted to censure former Energy Minister Fernando Santos Alvite for “neglect and incompetence” for his mishandling of the country’s energy problems during the Lasso government.

Mexican opinion mixed on embassy raids

Mexicans have mixed feeling about their government’s decision to break diplomatic relations with Ecuador following the raid on the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas.

According to a poll conducted by Mexican newspaper El Financiero, 48% considered it “correct” to break relations following the raid while 34% say it as a “mistake”. On the other hand – by the same 48% to 34% margin — Mexicans said it was a “mistake” to grant political asylum to Glas.

The poll, conducted last week, gives President Andrés Manuel López Obrador 60% approval two months before he leaves office.

Naboa’s popularity rises after referendum

A poll conducted last week by the Cedatos / Gallup public opinion service showed support for President Daniel Noboa rose 5% following the April 21 referendum election, from 63% to 68.5%. The same poll shows support for National Assembly members dropping from 23% to 15%.

According to Cedatos President Ángel Polibio Córdova, Noboa’s numbers are positive for this point in his presidency, despite a decline from 80% in the first two months of his presidency. “Public opinion has moved beyond early expectations and now confronts the day-to-day reality of the country’s problems,” Córdova said.

An issue that could negatively affect the president’s popularity is the energy crisis, Córdova says. “He cannot get away blaming it on previous governments since he has now been in office for six months. It is his problem now and he must fix it or suffer the political consequences.”

Córdova said the low esteem of members of the National Assembly is not surprising. “The numbers follow the trend of the past three governments in which citizens view the Assembly as being primarily motivated by narrow political party interests and not the interests of the country.”

U.S. Consulate comes to Cuenca for passport and notary services

The United States Consulate in Guayaquil announces that Consulate representatives will be in Cuenca May 20 and 21 to provide notarial and passport services to U.S. citizens living in Ecuador. The representatives will be at Abraham Lincoln Center, Calle Borrero 5-18 and Honorato Vásquez from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Appointments should be made through the consulate website.