Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

COE will recommend an end to Covid emergency in El Oro and Guayaquil, credits vaccine progress

Aug 26, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 1

The president of the national Emergency Operations Committee (COE), Juan Zapata, announced Thursday that the committee is recommending an end to the Covid-19 state of emergency declared for El Oro Province and the city of Guayaquil. Zapata and Vice Minister of Health José Ruales said they would send the recommendation to President Guillermo Lasso late Thursday.

Hospitals in Guayaquil are seeing their lowest Covid-19 case loads in more than a year.

Zapata also said the COE is considering the relaxation of nationwide and local Copvid health restrictions in the near future.

According to Zapata, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped over the last month in the two locations, adding that restrictions applied in early July “have done their job.” The state of emergency was declared the day after the first cases of the delta variant were discovered in El Oro and Guayaquil. “Observing the rapid spread of delta in other countries, especially in Great Britain and the U.S., we felt it necessary to take strict precautions,” he said. “We are relieved we haven’t seen such conditions in Ecuador and believe our vaccination program and other health measures have helped us to avoid it.”

This is not a time to relax coronavirus protocols, Zapata said. “We are pleased with the progress we have made, especially in the area of vaccinations, but the pandemic is not over. We must maintain our vigilance.”

Ruales echoed Zapata’s caution but hailed the progress of the vaccination program, saying it is on course to meet its goal of nine million fully vaccinated Ecuadorians in the first 100 days of Lasso’s administration. “As of today, we have vaccinated 7,400,000 of our fellow citizens with two doses and another three million have had their first dose.”

Sponsored ad

Ruales added that major cities, including Guayaquil and Cuenca, have recently reported days with no Covid fatalities. “No, we are not done with the virus but our progress is reassuring.”

Community Posts

Knitting Books – BOGO – this week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Three-Bedroom Apartment by the Yanuncay River

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

OBG Dance

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!