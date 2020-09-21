Colombian indigenous activists topple statue of the Spanish conquistador who founded Quito

Sep 21, 2020 | 1 comment

Views: 23

Angry activists destroyed a statue of 16th-century Spanish conquistador Sebastian de Belalcazar in Colombia. The incident follows a wave of similar attacks on historical monuments in the U.S.

The statue of Sebastian de Belalcazar and his horse lie on the ground after being toppled by indigenous activists in Colombia.

Videos from the scene show activists pulling down the large equestrian statue on a hill near the city of Popayan, cheering after it falls from a high plinth. They stood on the sculpture as it was lying on the ground and hit it with rocks. Police officers in riot gear were present nearby but did not interfere.

According to reports, the activists were members of the Guambiano indige

nous community, also known as Misak. Local community leader Martha Peralta said that Belalcazar was responsible for the “genocide” of the local population.

She added that the destruction of the statue was “an act of courage after the 527 [years] of humiliation”, likely referring to the discovery of America by Christopher Columbus in 1493.

She wrote on social media that the action was a way of “reclaiming the memory of the ancestors killed and enslaved by the elites”.

The incident follows a wave of statue-toppling that started in the US and has continued throughout several major Western nations, along with protests for racial justice.

Black Lives Matter activists and their allies have been destroying and defacing statues of Confederate generals and other historical figures linked to slavery and colonialism. The movement became a topic of contentious debate in the U.S., receiving both praise and criticism for its messaging and methods.

Belalcazar led military expeditions into modern Colombia and Ecuador. He founded several cities, including Popayan, and played a major role in establishing Ecuador’s capital, Quito.
___________________

Credit: Fars News

After Ecuador’s highest appellate court confirms guilt and sentences of defendants in Bribery 2012-2016 case, Correa can never run for public office again
Continue reading

Stay Up to Date With The Latest News & Updates

Advertise

Advertising on CuencaHighlife can be a great way to give your business a boost. Contact us to help you create your advertising campaign

Contact us

Join Our Newsletter

Receive daily newsletters on the most important events and news going on in Ecuador.

Follow Us

Subscribe to our newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from Ecuador.

You have Successfully Subscribed!