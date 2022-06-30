Conaie ends strike after government agrees to 5-cent gasoline price reduction and other concessions

The 18-day anti-government strike is over.

At an 11:30 am. press conference, President of the Episcopal Catholic Conference of Ecuador Luis Cabrera announced that an agreement had been reached between the government and Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities.

The key to the agreement, according to Cabrera, was a five-cent reduction in the price of Extra and Ecopaís gasoline, to $2.40 a gallon. The price of diesel fuel also drops 5 cents. The price drops are in addition to the 10 cent reductions announced by President Guillermo Lasso last week, for a total of 15 cents.

In addition, the government agreed to end the emergency declarations announced Wednesday night, to repeal Decree 151, which sought to expand the number of mining concessions in the country, to guarantee a 50 percent reduction in the price of urea for fertilizer and to continue talks for targeted fuel price reductions for “critical” economic sectors.

Conaie President Leonidas Iza issued a statement asking that indigenous strikers return home.

After the announcement of the end of the strike, several indigenous leaders criticized the agreement, claiming that Iza did not pursue all of Conaie’s 10 demands.