Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Conaie ends strike after government agrees to 5-cent gasoline price reduction and other concessions

Jun 30, 2022 | 12 comments

Views: 450

Conaie President Leonidas Iza at the negotiations with the government shortly before an agreement was announced Thursday morning in Quito.

The 18-day anti-government strike is over.

At an 11:30 am. press conference, President of the Episcopal Catholic Conference of Ecuador Luis Cabrera announced that an agreement had been reached between the government and Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities.

The key to the agreement, according to Cabrera, was a five-cent reduction in the price of Extra and Ecopaís gasoline, to $2.40 a gallon. The price of diesel fuel also drops 5 cents. The price drops are in addition to the 10 cent reductions announced by President Guillermo Lasso last week, for a total of 15 cents.

In addition, the government agreed to end the emergency declarations announced Wednesday night, to repeal Decree 151, which sought to expand the number of mining concessions in the country, to guarantee a 50 percent reduction in the price of urea for fertilizer and to continue talks for targeted fuel price reductions for “critical” economic sectors.

Conaie President Leonidas Iza issued a statement asking that indigenous strikers return home.

After the announcement of the end of the strike, several indigenous leaders criticized the agreement, claiming that Iza did not pursue all of Conaie’s 10 demands.

Community Posts

Beautiful Exclusive Apartment for Sale

IESS and private insurance. What is the best combination?

IESS keep or not

Marc´s consignment store

Southeast Asia Cuisine “Cooking With Rey”

Cuenca Tennis Club Membership

FREE Dental Implant to ALL Patients currently missing FOUR or more Non-Wisdom Teeth!

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Invest in Ecuador during COVID?

2-br Apt. by ECU911 is close to El Estadio

Listings from Punto Sur Propiedades could not be shown!

Please check back later.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!