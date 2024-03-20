Conaie plans anti-mining protest Friday, announces opposition to all referendum questions

Mar 20, 2024 | 0 comments

Views: 0

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) announced Tuesday that it will stage a protest Friday at a mining site east of Quito. “We are forced to confront all mining activity that affects indigenous territory, and we will do this through confrontation and resistance, if necessary,” Conaie President Leonidas Iza said.

Conaie President Leonidas Iza

Conaie objects to new Mining Ministry guidelines it claims make it easier for mining companies to begin operations in Ecuador. On March 7, the organization filed a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court challenging the rules, claiming they violate the constitutional right of “prior consultation” by communities affected by mining.

“These new rules are clearly designed to favor mining companies and the economic groups that profit from extractive operations,” Iza said. “We will bring together indigenous and social organizations opposed to mining Friday, at Conocoto. The protest will include a convention to plan future uprisings throughout the country.”

Iza said he is not concerned with government warnings that the protest could violate rules against mass gatherings during the current emergency decree period. “Our voices will not be silenced by the authorities,” he said, adding: “In his meeting with mining companies in Canada last week, the president said the ‘door is open’ for new projects in Ecuador and that is why the [Mining] Ministry has issued its new manual making it easier for them to begin operations. We intend to shut that door.”

Also on Tuesday, Conaie said it would oppose all 11 questions on the April 21 national referendum. “We categorically reject the intention of using this popular consultation to incorporate the hourly contract in the labor regime, as it means a regression of rights and job insecurity. The consultation also seeks to recognize international arbitration tribunals and this poses a serious risk to the security and legal sovereignty of the Ecuadorian state, especially to indigenous nationalities,” a Conaie statement said.

Iza demanded that indigenous organizations “get in line” with the Conaie position, responding to suggestions by some leaders that their members should approve questions aimed at strengthening law enforcement activities against narco crime. “No, this is not the correct position. We want a total ‘no’ vote and a total repudiation of this government and its neoliberal plans,” Iza said.

CuencaHighLife

Dani News

Google ad

Would you like to have a loving woman in your life?

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

10.50% the Interest Rate on you CD Investment; Promotion for International Women’s Day; Cooperativa 23 de Julio Ltda by Marco León

“Don’t Pay Out of Pocket: Your Guide to Hospitalization Coverage”

DENTIST SCREWED UP YOUR TEETH? “DR. NO PAIN” FIXES ALL TYPES OF BOTCHED DENTAL WORK 😁💯!
View listing

Beautiful apartment in a nice area with wide views of the city

Cuenca

210,000.00

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

Hogar Esperanza News

Google ad

Gran Colombia Suites News

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of March 17

Banks and Cooperatives will pay almost $200 million in taxes to fund the internal armed conflict.

Read more

Illegal mining advances uncontrolled in the Ecuadorian Amazon and threatens protected areas and indigenous communities.

Read more

Foreign Minister Sommerfeld refutes the notion of ‘bukelization’ in Ecuador’s fight against organized crime.

Read more

Fund Grace News