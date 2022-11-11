Conscious Living: The way of mastery and the Third Pulse, Part 2

Editor’s note: This is Part 2 of a 3-part series, Conscious Living.



So we ended the first segment of this series with the question: “Is it true?” Is it true that Claus Schwab, World Economic Forum and The Great Reset are representatives of evil? Or is it possible that the universe, conspiring for our highest good, is ultimately the true puppet Master? What do the players like Bill Gates, George Soros, and Anthony Fauci have in common? How does the agenda of the Rothchilds and the Rockefellers, the Freemasons and the Illuminati, serve the highest good for humanity?

There are many theories about evil, and like I mentioned in the last essay Tolle refers to evil as that which we are not fully able to understand, let alone accept and appreciate. Tolle states that our new earth is built upon the foundation of acceptance, appreciation and enthusiasm. What would it take to bring acceptance, appreciation and enthusiasm to what appears the “end of the world as we know it?” I have written extensively about what I name the Luciferic Principle. This is based on one of the dominant myths about Lucifer, that he was an archangel who appeared to be cast out of heaven for challenging god’s authority. Most interpretations of this myth see Lucifer as Satan, leader of the underworld. If you study, as I have, some of the great literature of our species, you will run across more than a few epic stories about a human’s battle with the devil. My very favorite is Goethe’s “Faust.”

Robert Johnson, a Jungian psychologist, wrote several great books, my favorite titled simply “Transformation.” In this masterpiece Johnson uses 3 literary stories, each epic, to describe the evolution of the human soul. The first stage of this evolution, still quite immature, is described by Don Quixote, a man who imagines himself quite heroic when in fact he is simply deluded. The second stage of this evolutionary journey is described by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, a man who is fully aware of the evil around him, but is unable to avoid tragedy. The third stage, and the process of transformation, is evidenced by Goethe’s Faust, a man who faces this evil, does battle, and eventually sees the devil as friend and liberator.

In our world today we face a truly epic saga. The unfolding drama is literally beyond the comprehension of most. You might go so far as to say that most humans are in total denial, like Don Quixote, or paralyzed by fear, like Hamlet. Who among us is able to embrace the enormity of what appears to be a tragedy, but also sees the opportunity within?

Remembering the great ancient wisdom about success arising from disaster, what success could come of this Great Reset? It is up to those who can step into their mastery, for it is only those with eyes to see clearly who can take appropriate action. And as we build our new earth action must come from the foundation of acceptance, appreciation and enthusiasm.

In part 3 I will introduce Karlfried Graf Durckheim, who also wrote a book on transformation, and a very special book on mastery. It was Durckheim who showed the way to Tolle and many others, and his contribution is pivotal in our understanding and awakening.

__________________

Louis Bourgeois lives outside of Cuenca with his wife and young daughter. He teaches courses in Conscious Living and Conscious Dying. If you would like to participate, he can be contacted at louisb333@hotmail.com