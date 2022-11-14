Conscious Living: The way of mastery and the Third Pulse, Part 3

Editor’s note: This is Part 3 of a three-part series, the Five Faces of Freedom.

Mastery requires that we enter the realm of paradox. We step beyond the limits of the rational mind. Duality dissolves into a singularity. Remember that my philosophy of Conscious Living rests on the principles of Taoism, and that the Tao is symbolized by “oneness embracing the two.” Today we see much evidence pointing to the possibility of total destruction of our planet and our species. I would offer that this appearance is an illusion, a mirage. Consider that creation and destruction are two sides of the same coin; from the “perspective” of the singularity they represent one thing. In other words creation depends upon destruction. Remember the great line: “to the caterpillar the butterfly represents the end of the world.”

It would appear as we approach the end of 2022 that we are well on our way to one form or another of global catastrophe. But is it truly the “end of the world?” I have heard a wide variety of opinions about how a nuclear war would end life, all life, on our planet. This is exactly what the “caterpillar consciousness,” rooted in fear, would believe. Our planet has existed for billions of years. It has survived extinction events several times. Life itself cannot be extinguished; rather it simply evolves. We have talked about a new species of humans, homo glimmulus or homo spiritus, that is currently evolving. This new species is predicated upon a new consciousness, one that I am describing with the term mastery.

There have been masters throughout the evolution of our species, homo sapiens. Lao Tzu was one such ancient master, upon whom Taoism was founded. Jesus displayed another version of mastery, having himself guided by Tibetan masters. It seemed that the evolution of mastery on the planet required Christianity, adding an element “missing” in Taoism. Taoism was complete in that it represented Oneness; this Oneness then embracing the two, out of which we see the balance and harmony of nature. Jesus introduced a third element, duality now a trinity. But he also, in his most mystical teaching, described the singularity with the words: “when thine eye becomes single, thy whole body will be filled with light.” Here is the heart of a new level of mastery, that which transcends the simple beauty and harmony of nature, represented by Taoism.

While Christianity and Christians appear as a necessary and important aspect of our evolution, there is a fundamental flaw or error represented in Christian interpretation of prophecy. This is because homo sapiens, dominated by the ego, denies and projects divinity onto an extant God and a historical Son. The “end times” and the “second coming” necessarily miss the actual teaching of the master. “Nothing real can be threatened; nothing unreal exists. Herein lies the peace of God.” This is mastery and the collective emergence of mastery is the true second coming. And the “end times” speaks of the birth of our new earth and our new species, not some projected heaven in the clouds.

Duality, trinity, and singularity describe different aspects of our universe and our evolution as a species in the world. How do we, those answering the call of mastery, dance with these 3 pillars of reality? One-two-three, cha-cha-cha!!!

