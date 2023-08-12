Contruye names González to replace Villavicencio; Four Ecuadorians ‘assisted’ in Villavicencio murder; Gang leader ‘Fito’ moved to ‘La Roca’

The Construye Movement announced Saturday that Andrea González will be the party’s presidential candidate, replacing Fernando Villavicencio who was assassinated Wednesday.

In a statement, Construye said that González “will guarantee that Villavicencio’s legacy will continue.” Movement leaders added that González’s “friendship and partnership” with Villavicencio made her the “logical choice” to see the campaign through to its conclusion in the August 20 election.

Construye said it would name a new vice-presidential candidate Saturday night.

The selection of González must be reviewed and certified by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Construye is requesting a quick decision from CNE so that González can participate in Sunday night’s presidential debate.

If González’s candidacy is approved it would mean that, for the first time, two women would vie for the presidency. Luisa González is the presidential candidate of the Citizens Revolution party.

Four Ecuadorians ‘assisted’ in Villavicencio murder

Prosecutors say that the four Ecuadorians arrested Friday provided “logistical assistance” to the seven Colombians charged with assassinating presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s office said the Ecuadorians provided information about Villavicencio’s campaign schedule and his movements in and out of the school where he held his last campaign rally, and where he was murdered.

“As the investigation proceeds, we expect more arrests,” the spokesman said. He said that the investigation is a joint operation of Ecuadorian, Colombian and United States law enforcement agencies.

The spokesman confirmed that “at least four” cell phones were seized during the arrests and said call records and recordings are providing a “large number of leads” for the investigation. He did not, however, confirm media reports that the phones reveal communication between the killers and Ecuadorian politicians.

Colombian authorities confirmed that the six surviving murder suspects all have criminal records in Colombia. The seventh suspect was killed Wednesday following a shoot-out with police.

Gang leader ‘Fito’ moved to ‘La Roca’ prison

A force of 2,000 army troops and 2,000 police personnel conducted a sweep of several pavilions of the Guayas Regional Prison Saturday morning, seizing firearms, ammunition, drugs and explosives. According to a police sub-commander, the operation was related, in part, to Wednesday’s assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Alcibiades Villavicencio but did provide details.

Among the items seized during the raids was a “functioning” gallows believed used to kill inmates in two riots at Regional.

During the sweep, the leader of the ‘Los Choneros’ criminal gang, José Adolfo Macías, alias ‘Fito’, was relocated from Regional to La Roca Prison, Ecuador’s highest security prison, north of Guayaquil.

According to friends and associates of Villavicencio, agents of Fito had sent at least five death threats to the candidate during the course of the presidential campaign.