Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Crowds overwhelm Civil Registry sites after Mexico announces visa requirement for Ecuadorians

Aug 26, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 11

After Tuesday’s announcement that Mexico was reinstating a visa requirement for Ecuadorian travelers, the size of crowds outside Cuenca’s Civil Registry office has more than doubled. Those waiting to apply for passports, including many who spend the night in line, are trying to beat the September 4 date when the new requirement goes into effect.

Long lines at Cuenca Civil Registry locations have promoted the government to require on-line registration for appointments. (El Mercuiro)

The requirement follows last week’s announcement that Ecuadorians entering Mexico would need to show return air tickets and proof of tourist accommodations during their stay in the country.

On Wednesday, Civil Registry staff issued more than 250 passports, a single day record, but announced that future appointments for passports must be made on line.

Mexico’s new rules follow a record numbers of Ecuadorians entering the country, the majority of them planning to continue to the U.S. border to attempt illegal entry. Concerned about increasing numbers of deaths and disappearances, the Ecuadorian government supports the new measures. “We are receiving hundreds of requests for information about missing family members trying to enter the U.S. without visas,” the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. “Since most of those missing have hired unlicensed travel coordinators, we are unable to provide assistance. We fear that many tragedies are unfolding at the border.”

Another reason the ministry wants to stop the flow of Ecuadorians to Mexico is because of the high number of deportations. So far in 2021, 71,000 Ecuadorian citizens have been deported from the U.S. while an estimated 55,000 have attempted to enter illegally.

Sponsored ad

According to the national Civil Registry, the Cuenca office has processed more passport applications than any other office in the country.

Community Posts

Three-Bedroom Apartment by the Yanuncay River

2-BR Apt. By Parque de la Madre is close to El Centro

Knitting Books – BOGO – this week at YarnLux – boutique de hilo

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

OBG Dance

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!