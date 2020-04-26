Cuenca and Azuay Province officials demand that all restrictions remain in place after May 4

The Cuenca municipal council has petitioned the government to maintain all Covid-19 health emergency restrictions in the city for the foreseeable future. “May 4 is too early to make any changes in Cuenca,” Mayor Pedro Palacios said Saturday in response to the government’s plan to relax some rules beginning next week.

On Saturday afternoon, the city council voted 9 to 6 requesting that Cuenca be exempt from any relaxation of restrictions. “Until we have verifiable data that there is improvement in controlling the spread of the virus, we want to maitain the status quo,” Palacios said.

“The local testing program has been grossly inadequate and has not provided any guidance to suggest that changes are in order,” he said. “Our main concern is protecting public health and, specifically, maintaining hospital capacity for those who are sick.”

To back up his claim, Palacios cited the results from random testing at the El Arenal market Saturday morning that showed 15 percent of vendors tested positive for Covid-19. “If these results are extrapolated city-wide, it would mean that 100,000 people in Cuenca could be infected,” said a health officer who was part of the testing team. As a condition of its reopening, all El Arenal (Feria Libre) vendors will undergo testing.

Palacios, who was present for some of the testing, said most of those testing positive either showed symptoms of illness or admitted that they had recently been sick.

Azuay Province Prefect Yaku Perez echoed Palacios’ concerns about relaxing restrictions. “It would be sheer madness to attempt to return to any kind of normalcy as this point. The national testing program has been a disaster and provides us very little useful information,” he said. “You only have to look at Guayaquil to see the magnitude of the failure and I don’t want to see that happen here.”

Perez said his immediate concern is making sure the hungry are fed. “The emergency has put a terrible burden on Azuay’s poor and we are asking the government to provide funding for more meals.”