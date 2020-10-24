Cuenca bicentennial independence holiday events

Viernes, 23/10/2020

Hola, Todos –

Actividades –

Agenda –

October 24 (Note: all in-person events have limited capacity)

8:00 – Rutas de la sabiduría: Caminata al cerro Monjas (Paths of Wisdom: Hike to Cerro Monjas – register at dascaribay@cuenca.gob.ec.

10-16:00 – Guided visits to the Museo de las Coneptas – Hermano Miguel 6-33.

11:00 – Book launch – Desde cero, biografía del empresario cuencano Guillermo Vázquez Astudillo by Ramón Navarro – Antigua Escuela Central, Facebook Live @CulturaCUE @librimundicuenca.

12:00 – Book launch of activities at the Museo de las Conceptas – Hermano Miguel 6-33.

15:00 – Conversatorio virtual: Bibliiotecas como custodios de memoría e historia (Libraries as custodians of memory and history) – register at nambrosi@cuenca.gob.ec.

Sponsored ad

October 26

9:00 – Concurso: Tradiciones de antaño. La Cholita de pan más bonita. La colada morada. (Contest: Traditions of yesteryear. The most beautiful Cholita bread. Colada morada) – Mercado 27 de febrero.

October 27 to November 11

14th Festival Internacional de Artes Escénicas: Escenarios del Mundo, el festival de Cuenca (14th International Festival of Performing Arts: Stages of the World, the Cuenca festival) <If you’re interested, it’s your job to Google the schedule.>

October 27

9:00 – Concurso: Tradiciones de antaño. La Cholita de pan más bonita. La colada morada. (Contest: Traditions of yesteryear. The most beautiful Cholita bread. Colada morada) – Mercado El Arenal.

11:00 – Hablando en la Catedral sobre el Bicentenario de la Independencia (Speaking at the Cathedral about the Bicentennial of Independence) – Museo Catedral Vieja.

18:00 – Conversatorio: Los festivales de música en tiempos de pandemia (Conversation: Music festivals in times of pandemic) – Facebook Live @CulturaCUE.

October 28

9:00 – Concurso: Tradiciones de antaño. La Cholita de pan más bonita. La colada morada. (Contest: Traditions of yesteryear. The most beautiful Cholita bread. Colada morada) – Mercado 12 de Abri.

9:30 – Embanderamiento de la ciudad (City flag ceremony) – Hemiciclo del Parque Calderón.

10:00 – Webinar: Contribución de la ciudades intermedias para un desarrollo urbano sostenible (Contribution of intermediate cities for sustainable urban development) – register at https://n9.cl/oxxyg.

And that’s all for today so la Hasta el lunes –

Jeanne