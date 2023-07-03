Cuenca-born pastry chef named ‘world’s best’; Her Quito restaurant ranks 24th in Latin America

Ecuador’s culinary talent has once again reached the global stage as Cuenca-born pastry chef Pia Salazar has been honored with the prestigious title of Best Pastry Chef by the World’s 50 Best organization. The award recognizes Salazar’s exceptional talent and innovative approach to the art of pastry-making, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the culinary world.

The World’s 50 Best Awards, known as the culinary Oscars, annually recognize the most outstanding culinary professionals and establishments across the globe. This year, Pia Salazar emerged victorious, captivating the taste buds and hearts of connoisseurs worldwide with her unique creations and unparalleled expertise.

A native of Cuenca, Pía Salazar, from the Quito Nuema restaurant, was named on June 20, as the Best Pastry Chef in the World in a ceremony that includes the greatest representatives of world gastronomy. The event chaired by Tim Brooke, director of The World’s 50 Best, was held in the city of Valencia, Spain, Pía, who in November was already named Best Pastry Chef in Latin America.

Nuema is the first restaurant from Ecuador to enter that classification. In Latin America, ranked number 24.

Salazar’s journey to her title has been marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of pastry artistry. She drew inspiration from the country’s diverse culinary heritage, fusing traditional flavors with modern techniques to create desserts that mesmerize the senses.

Salazar’s ingenious use of local ingredients, such as Ecuadorian chocolate, tropical fruits, and aromatic spices, has garnered international acclaim. Salazar’s commitment to sustainability and supporting local producers has also played a vital role in her success, showcasing her dedication to creating not only exquisite desserts but also a more conscious and responsible culinary industry.

Her rise to prominence has been marked by her innovative approach to dessert creation, infusing her confections with unexpected textures, flavors, and visual artistry. Her ability to evoke emotions through her sweet masterpieces has captivated the palates of diners and judges alike, cementing her as a true visionary in the world of pastry.

As the Best Pastry Chef, Salazar will continue to be an inspiration to aspiring chefs and enthusiasts, encouraging them to explore the vast possibilities of pastry-making while honoring their cultural roots. Her success shines a spotlight on Ecuador’s rich culinary heritage and reinforces the country’s position as a global gastronomic destination.

The World’s Best Pastry Chef Award recognizes and rewards talent and excellence in the fields of desserts and pastry. The accolade is voted for by the Academy, formed of 1,080 independent restaurant industry experts and well-travelled gourmets from across the world.

Credit: Newswires