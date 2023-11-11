Cuenca declares war on ‘outlaw’ motorcyclists following midnight run through the historic district

A series of police traffic stops Wednesday, Thursday and Friday has resulted in the confiscation of 73 motorcycles and the arrest of four men wanted for robberies and assaults. “This is just the beginning of a campaign to get unregistered motorcycles and thieves off the streets of Cuenca,” Mayor Cristian Zamora said. “We will take away the motorcycles of unlicensed motorcycle operators, many of whom are known to commit crimes in the city.”

The crackdown follows an unauthorized mid-night motorcycle rally through Cuenca’s historic district on October 28. A witness from the EMOV, the city’s transportation authority, estimated that 200 motorcyclists circulated through the historic district for more than an hour before police arrived to break it up.

Two participants said the rally was a protest of the city’s proposal to ban male passengers on motorcycles.

The October 28 rally follows a much larger event in Guayaquil, October 25, estimated to have involved more than 1,000 motorcycles. Described as an “invasion” by police, the motorcyclists blocked streets and bridges and brandished firearms.

In two video statements, Zamora said Cuenca would not tolerate motorcycle lawlessness that occurs on the coast and in Colombia and Mexico. “We will stop this before it begins by installing traffic checks 24 hours a day, if necessary. These people will not be allowed to intimidate our citizens and create chaos on our streets.”

He added that the campaign is aimed at motorcycles and motorcyclists without proper documentation. “If you are licensed and your motorcycle is properly registered, you have nothing to fear,” Zamora said. “We only ask that you carry the papers with you at all times.”

The Cuenca Municipal Council’s regulation against male motorcycle passengers awaits a second debate, which was postponed this week while city lawyers review its language. According to Zamora, the new rule will go into effect by the end of December.

National police report that 90% of crimes committed by motorcycle involve a driver and male passenger. Of those arrested for motorcycle-related crimes, 95% are between the ages of 16 and 26.