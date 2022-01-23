Cuenca exits ‘red alert’ list, restrictions relaxed as Covid cases drop; Some vaccine card checks to end

The national Emergency Operations Committee has removed most of the country from its ‘red alert’ pandemic list, including Cuenca, Quito and Guayaquil. The COE announced the move during a Saturday meeting following a report by Health Minister Ximena Garzón that Covid-19 cases have dropped dramatically in the last week.

Of the 193 cantons put on red alert status a week ago, only 13 with a high percentage of positive Covid tests, continue in red. Of the country’s 213 cantons, 171 are now at yellow alert while 29 are in green status with minimal restrictions.

The COE said that schools in cantons not under a red alert can resume face-to-face classes and that capacity limits in restaurants, stores and public events can return to the 50 to 75 percent limits that existed before January 16. The committee had been under mounting pressure from parent organizations and the United Nations to reopen schools.

Garzón reported that new Covid-19 cases dropped to 37,180 last week, down from 47,053 the previous week. “We have passed the peak of the Omicron surge and expect cases to continue to drop quickly,” she told COE members. “To make sure this down-trend continues, we should maintain biosecurity measures, such as social distancing and masking, but I believe that normal social and economic activity will return soon throughout the country.”

The downward infections trend was most evident in coastal provinces, where Omicron first appeared, Garzón said. “But we are seeing drops in the sierra too and feel confident this will continue.”

According to Health Ministry statistics, deaths from Covid are at their lowest point in 20 months, with Omicron not adding significantly to the count. “We are fortunate that the new variant is relatively mild and has not led to a large increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” Garzón said. “A large percentage of Ecuadorians have contracted the variant, possibly 20 percent of the population, but most are recovering at home or have exhibited no symptoms at all. I credit our high rate of vaccination for the positive outcome.”

She added that hospitalizations have risen but most hospitals still have additional capacity. “We are at about 80 percent now so we have a small amount of flexibility for additional patients.”

In addition to relaxing red alert restrictions, the national mandate requiring proof of vaccination for entry to many businesses and public events expires Sunday, January 23. The requirement, adopted by the COE on December 23, applied to shopping centers, grocery stores, public food markets, restaurants, theaters and public transportation. A COE spokesman said that local governments have the option to maintain the requirement, if they choose.

The vaccination requirement for international travelers arriving in Ecuador remains in force.

In a Sunday morning meeting, the Cuenca COE voted to encourage but not require limited capcity businesses to continue customer vaccine card checks.