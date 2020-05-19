Cuenca expat Robert Bradley needs our help!

By David Morrill

A mainstay of the Cuenca expat community since he moved here from the U.S. Pacific Northwest in 2016, Robert Bradley has suffered a series of devastating medical crises since late last year.

In October, he had a bad fall, breaking four ribs and his clavicle, requiring surgery. Unfortunately, the surgery resulted in a body-wide infection that concentrated around his artificial knee. He was hospitalized for more than a month and underwent a second surgery for a temporary knee prosthesis. Upon his release in March, he was told he needed a third operation within a matter of months for placement of a permanent knee. During his physical rehabilitation, however, it was discovered that the temporary knee had been poorly installed, resulting in a new infection. After reviewing Robert’s bloodwork and X-rays, two orthopedists warned that he faced amputation of his leg without surgery to install a permanent prosthetic knee. They also concluded that the collar bone surgery had been botched and needed to be redone.

Six months of continuing trauma have left Robert in excruciating pain, unable to walk, and on large doses of antibiotics and painkillers. It has also left him almost destitute.

Robert has devoted his life to helping others. In 2018, he founded Ecuador Expat Assist, a project to provide support for expats who live alone and need various assistance and companionship. He is well-known to readers of CuencaHighLife for his weekly columns, which he refers to as “love letters to Cuenca; in them, Robert always finds the rainbow after an April thunderstorm and the sunshine in a child’s face during the dreary days of August.

Robert is also a well-regarded photographer and fixture at local literary readings and other cultural events

Friends of Robert Bradley are sponsoring a GoFundMe campaign to get this dear man and valued member of our community back on his feet. The goal is $16,000 to support the surgeries needed for his knee prosthetic and his shoulder. Working with Robert, we have consulted several orthopedists and have chosen the one we all agree is best for him. The doctor recommends surgery by June 5.

To help get Robert back on his feet and back to his mission of helping others, please click here.