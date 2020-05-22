Cuenca goes from ‘red’ to ‘yellow light’

The Cuenca Emergency Operations Committee voted Friday night to change from “red” to “yellow light” health emergency status beginning Monday, May 25.

“We made the determination that conditions are favorable to begin easing the emergency restrictions,” Mayor Pedro Palacios said in a radio interview following the committee meeting. “Hospital capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients has increased over the past week and the number of emergency calls regarding the virus has declined by more than 50 percent.”

Under yellow light protocols the curfew will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.; Private stores and offices and public institutions are allowed to open with 50 percent of staff and with 30 percent capacity of customers and clients on the premises; Owners are allowed to operate private vehicles two days per week based on license plate number; Shopping centers and malls can open with 30 percent capacity of customers; Local and inter-parish buses are allowed to operate at 30 percent capacity.

Private and public businesses and institutions will be responsible for assessing the health of customers and clients entering their primises, including taking body temperatures.

Private vehicles can operate based on the following schedule:

Monday: plates ending in 1 – 2 – 7

Tuesday: plates ending in 3 – 4 – 5 – 8

Wednesday: plates finished at 5 – 6 – 9

Thursday: plates finished at 6 – 7 – 8 – 0

Friday: plates finished in 1 – 9 – 0

Saturday: plates finished in 2 – 3 – 4

Sunday: No private vehicle can circulate without a pass.

The yellow light restrictions will be reviewed on Friday, May 29.