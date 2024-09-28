Cuenca IESS hospital union boss fired; Rain is in the forecast; Turkish power barge back to full capacity

Rosa Argudo, president of the employee union at José Carrasco Arteaga Social Security hospital in Cuenca, was fired Friday following an investigation of “irregularities in her professional duties.”

Argudo’s dismissal was announced by Cuenca National Assemblyman Adrián Castro, who had spearheaded an investigation into allegations of nepotism, inappropriate influence over hospital purchases and misuse of union funds. “Following our investigation, and under the request of Azuay Province Assembly members, the Social Security Institute (IESS) has terminated the employment Rosa Argudo about whom we had denounced for a series of abuses and irregularities,” Castro posted on his X account.

In a June meeting, Castro and fellow Assembly members Mabel Méndez, Leonardo Berrezueta, Sofía Sánchez and Diego Matovelle questioned Argudo and hospital administrators about irregularities at the hospital. The investigation followed.

Although she was employed as a low-paid sterilization assistant at the hospital, Castro claimed Argudo used her position as union chief to intimidate administrators and control institutional decisions. In addition, he claimed she used funds from the Confederation of Workers and Social Security Organizations for “personal enrichment” in a number of purchases, including of a hotel in Cuenca’s historic district.

Among the specific charges against Argudo is the hiring of five family members at the hospital, in violation of nepotism laws and influence over hospital purchases that violated the public procurement processes.

IESS has not officially commented on Argudo’s firing.

Weekend rain is forecast

Much of Ecuador experienced light to moderate rainfall Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to the National of Meteorology Institute (INAMHI), and more is expected Saturday and Sunday. Although Cuenca and the southern intermountain had recorded no rain as of early Saturday, INAMHI predicted it was coming.

The weather service said rain showers, some of them heavy, will continue at least through October 1 due to moist air moving in from the Amazon. “We expect rain in all regions of the country in the next three to four days,” INAHHI said Friday, adding that projections are for above-average rainfall for the month of October.

Power barge operating at full capacity

The Turkish power generation barge in Guayaquil is operating again at full capacity. On Wednesday and Thursday, the floating thermal plant reduced production to 12 megawatts from its full 100-megawatt capacity. Barge owner Karpowership said the reduction was necessary to make technical adjustments and repairs but said it now expects full generation with no interruptions.

According to the Energy Ministry, the barge’s 100-megawatt production represents 3% to 4% of the country’s electricity requirements. The ministry said it is contracting for an addition two or three power barges, which could provide 10% to 12% of the national need.