Subscribe to Newsletter

Cuenca International Classical Guitar Festival features performances, classes and seminars

Nov 20, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 41

By Jeremiah Reardon

Cuenca David Vazquez will participate in the guitar festival.

In 1988, guitar maestros of Quito organized Cuenca’s branch of the National Association of Guitarists of Ecuador. Taking the position as president of Cuenca’s nucleus was Maestro Carlo Magno García, and as secretary Dr. Pablo Carrión Durán.

The association has been responsible for many years of events such as concerts, Master Classes, seminars, workshops with guitarists and musicians in general, both national and international.

A very successful recital in 2004 led to the idea of forming an organization that supports guitar activities in Cuenca, inviting cultural groups, private enterprise and collaborators. What resulted from these activities is now called the FIGCCE (Foundacion International de la Guitarra Clasica Cuenca, Ecuador).

This month, FIGCCE presents Master Classes, an instructional speech, and public concerts. Click to see the agenda.

Guitars on dispaly.

Schedule for Master Classes, all at Casa de Chaguarchimbana: Enric Madriguera (Spain and USA) on Wednesday, November 22. Enric Madriguera, again, on Friday, November 24. Jose Gregorio Guanchez (Venezuela and Ecuador) on Monday, November 27. Carlos Falconi (Quito) on Tuesday, November 28. David Vazquez (Cuenca) on Wednesday, November 29. The final class, with Pablo Negrete (Quito), is on Thursday, November 30.

The festival’s instructional speech will be given by Enric Madriguera at 7p.m. on Thursday, November 23, in the Auditorio Del Museo De Las Conceptas, Calle Hermano Miguel y Juan Jaramillo.

Concerts take place at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, November 28, the festival presents Jose Gregorio Guanchez and David Vazquez at the Iglesia La Merced. On Wednesday, November 29, Carlos Falconi and Pablo Negrete at Teatro Pumapungo. And, on Thursday, November 30, Enric Madriguera at Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz.

On Tuesday, November 28, at 8 p.m., Enric Madriguera performs in Riobamba at Teatro Leon. This concert is supported by Guitarras Alhambra, Alicante, Spain.

The Casa De Chaguarchimbana is one of the sites of guitar festival performances and lectures.

Registration Forms to be completed in advance for Master Classes. Rules and regulations apply. $20 active student. $10 listener (audit). Click to see the master classes.

Tickets available beginning on Monday, November 20 on Ticketmas.com.ec, at El Surtido music store on Presidente Borrero y Simon Bolivar, and at the door. At Iglesia La Merced, tickets are $5. Tickets are $10 for the concerts at the Pumapungo and Carlos Cueva Tamariz theaters.

Contact FIGCCE at Lorenzo Piedad 2-47 entre Remigio Crespo y Alfonso Borrero. Email: figcce@etapanet.net. Telef: 59374090441. Movil: 593995405011. For more information, go to the website.

CuencaHighLife

Byron Quito – DentastiQ

Blue Box

Google ad

Cuenca has a Dog Problem and Aspirations to Do Better!

Ecuadorian Escapades: Marta’s Adventure through Loja and the World of Insurance.

What is Massage Therapy?

Grand Reopening at Common Grounds with 80’s Vibe

Exemption from the Naturalization Exam in Ecuador
View listing

Beautiful apartment in the city center

Cuenca

145.000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

See all real estate and rental ads

The Cuenca Dispatch

Week of November 19 

Noboa’s options for financing Ecuador’s spending and debt obligations are limited.

Read more

Mining in the Ecuadorian Amazon grew almost 300% from 2015 to 2021.

Read more

Ecuador’s current energy crisis highlights the need to branch out from its reliance on hydroelectricity.

Read more

Fabianos

Google ad

Nur

Anubis

Sara

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!