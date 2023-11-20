Cuenca International Classical Guitar Festival features performances, classes and seminars

By Jeremiah Reardon

In 1988, guitar maestros of Quito organized Cuenca’s branch of the National Association of Guitarists of Ecuador. Taking the position as president of Cuenca’s nucleus was Maestro Carlo Magno García, and as secretary Dr. Pablo Carrión Durán.

The association has been responsible for many years of events such as concerts, Master Classes, seminars, workshops with guitarists and musicians in general, both national and international.

A very successful recital in 2004 led to the idea of forming an organization that supports guitar activities in Cuenca, inviting cultural groups, private enterprise and collaborators. What resulted from these activities is now called the FIGCCE (Foundacion International de la Guitarra Clasica Cuenca, Ecuador).

This month, FIGCCE presents Master Classes, an instructional speech, and public concerts. Click to see the agenda.

Schedule for Master Classes, all at Casa de Chaguarchimbana: Enric Madriguera (Spain and USA) on Wednesday, November 22. Enric Madriguera, again, on Friday, November 24. Jose Gregorio Guanchez (Venezuela and Ecuador) on Monday, November 27. Carlos Falconi (Quito) on Tuesday, November 28. David Vazquez (Cuenca) on Wednesday, November 29. The final class, with Pablo Negrete (Quito), is on Thursday, November 30.

The festival’s instructional speech will be given by Enric Madriguera at 7p.m. on Thursday, November 23, in the Auditorio Del Museo De Las Conceptas, Calle Hermano Miguel y Juan Jaramillo.

Concerts take place at 8 p.m. On Tuesday, November 28, the festival presents Jose Gregorio Guanchez and David Vazquez at the Iglesia La Merced. On Wednesday, November 29, Carlos Falconi and Pablo Negrete at Teatro Pumapungo. And, on Thursday, November 30, Enric Madriguera at Teatro Carlos Cueva Tamariz.

On Tuesday, November 28, at 8 p.m., Enric Madriguera performs in Riobamba at Teatro Leon. This concert is supported by Guitarras Alhambra, Alicante, Spain.

Registration Forms to be completed in advance for Master Classes. Rules and regulations apply. $20 active student. $10 listener (audit). Click to see the master classes.

Tickets available beginning on Monday, November 20 on Ticketmas.com.ec, at El Surtido music store on Presidente Borrero y Simon Bolivar, and at the door. At Iglesia La Merced, tickets are $5. Tickets are $10 for the concerts at the Pumapungo and Carlos Cueva Tamariz theaters.

Contact FIGCCE at Lorenzo Piedad 2-47 entre Remigio Crespo y Alfonso Borrero. Email: figcce@etapanet.net. Telef: 59374090441. Movil: 593995405011. For more information, go to the website.