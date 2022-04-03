Cuenca prison riot leaves at least 12 dead, many injured; Officials say mass escape attempt thwarted

At least 12 prisoners at the Turi Penitentiary have died and an undetermined number have been injured during a riot that began shortly after midnight Sunday. In a 1:30 p.m. news conference, Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo said that the situation is “not completely under control” and said police and military police continue to restore order in the prison’s #1 pavilion.

Residents living near the prison reported hearing gunshots throughout the night and until noon Sunday but it was unclear if they were part of the uprising or police action to restore order. Based on social media videos, some of the gunfire was from automatic weapons.

As late as 3:30 p.m., clouds of tear gas floated above the prison and bystanders reported hearing gunshots.

National Police reported that at least 55 prisonsers attempted an escape about 4 a.m. but were stopped before they reached perimeter fences. During his press conference, Carrillo said he believe there were no other escapes but said he was awaiting more information from prison officials and guards.

Several ambulances were seen coming and going from the prison early Sunday and Carrillo said that the injured were being transported to the public hospital and to José Carrasco Arteaga Social Security hospital in Cuenca.

At noon Sunday, the Azuay governor’s office reported that 800 police and military personnel are at the prison, either inside or patrolling the perimeter.

On February 23, 2021, another riot between rival gangs at the Turi facility left 34 dead and two dozen inured. Many of the dead were decapitated, dismembered or burned.