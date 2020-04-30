Cuenca project aims at mass testing; More positives at Feria Libre; Sex workers get free meals; Coastal provinces see spike in deaths

A privately funded project aims to get Cuenca and Azuay Province back to “normal living and back to work” through mass Covid-19 testing of the population.

The Trust Fund for Cuenca’s Proof for Life is raising funds to administer tens-of-thousands of tests to allow the reopening of city businesses and to allow workers to return safely to work.

“We want to end the current paralysis with a testing program that identifies and isolates those with Covid-19 so the rest of the population can return to most normal activities,” says Jorge Roca, president of the trust. “We recognize that the government and municipality have limited financial resources and believe the private sector can be a partner in this fight.”

Roca says his organization will work with national and local health agencies to administer tests and hopes to begin operations within a matter of days. “So far, Cuenca and Azuay Province have fared well during the pandemic in terms of hospital capacity and controlling the spread of the virus.”

In cooperation with Cuenca business organziations, the trust is collecting donations but also welcomes support from the public. “The donation campaign focuses on business since it is critical that we reactive the productive sector because of the large number of facilities and employees affected by the lockdown,” Roca says.



He added that the first tests would be administered to workers to allow the reopening of businesses but will also be available the general public. Within days, the trust hopes to test 40,000 workers at 130 companies. Private citizens can tested for $14.

Cuenca Mayor Pedro Palacios welcomes the Proof of Life project and has offered city resources for conducting tests. “Very obviously, we can use all the help we can get right now.”

“Our goal is to make Cuenca the first city in Ecuador to regain normalcy of life and to return to work,” Roca said.

For more information about the project and to contribute, go to trust’s website at www.pruebasdevida.com.

Virus update

More positives at El Arenal vendors

The sellers of the El Arenal market (Feria Libre) continue to undergo Covid-19 “quick tests” in the city’s plan to reopon the market. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 105 tests were adminstered, with 13 of them being positive. On Saturday, 244 vendors were tested with 37 proving positive. In all, the city will test more than 1,000 vendors and will install a program to monitor those ordered to quarantine.