Cuenca’s Mansión Alcázar hopes to reopen when circumstances improve

Don’t count Cuenca’s Mansión Alcázar boutique hotel out just yet. Although the management announced May 21 that the historic district hotel is closing its doors due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 health crisis, it says hopes to reopen when the time is right.

“Although we will be closed in the near future, we intend to fight to reinvent ourselves so when the circumstances allow, we will open our doors to offer a new and improved hospitality alternative for our long-time friends from around the country and in Cuenca,” the hotel management said in its announcement.

Reports on social media and in the media, repeated on this website, suggested incorrectly that the hotel might reopen as a different business.

The annoucement continued: “We would like to assure all of you that we are presently and will continue to monitor the situation of the world travel markets in order to make the most prudent decisions regarding the future of Mansión Alcázar’s efforts towards a reopening with all the necessary safety and sustainability conditions as circumstances duly evaluated and verified will allow us to do. It is also our aim at this time to reinvent our product in order to strengthen it while preserving the leadership and distinction that have always distinguished Mansión Alcázar.

“Presently, there are still many uncertainties regarding the future, and it is challenging for us to estimate the timing and shape of our reopening. Therefore, we are regretfully unable to provide yet specific conditions, rates, and availabilities for future reservations. However, we will be more than happy to respond to all of your inquiries via emails, texts, and social media to maintain constant communication with you to provide both us with mutual feedback.

“In order to provide future guests with the optimum and highest safety and security conditions in all services provided throughout all of the Hotel’s facilities and spaces, we will definitely be incorporating under the best technical guidance and criteria all of the bio-security regulations and protocols that the new travel industry worldwide will require and adopt.

“We earnestly hope to be able to soon again welcome guests into our Hotel, with the renowned warmth and highest quality of service that have been a trademark of Mansion Alcazar, attributes that have led Mansion to receive prestigious international and national awards and recognitions of which we are very proud. Mansión, always a unique and unforgettable experience.

“Always count on us…!!!”