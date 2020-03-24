Curfew expanded again, to begin at 2 p.m.; Guayaquil patients could transfer to Cuenca; Water restrictions considered

President Lenín Moreno said Tuesday that the daily nationwide curfew will begin at 2 p.m. beginning tomorrow due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. On his Twitter account, the president said the 5 a.m. end time will remain in effect. “This move is necessary to slow the spread of Covid-19, which now exceeds 1,000 cases in Ecuador,” he said. He added that enforcement will be strict, with offenders fined $100 for a first offense and $400 for a second. Subsequent violations will result in a jail sentence.

The regional Ministry of Health office said Tuesday morning that Covid-19 patients from Guayas Province could be transferred to Cuenca if hospital space in Guayaquil is exhausted. Several hospitals and clinics in Guayaquil say they are at maximum capacity and cannot accept additional patients. The announcement has prompted a social media campaign to stop the transfers, with one poster writing that “Cuenca medical treatment space should be reserved for Cuenanos.”

As of Tuesday morning, Guayas Province had 806 of the country’s 1,049 cases of Covid-19. Azuay Province had 28 cases, 26 of them in Cuenca.

Also announced Tuesday morning was the possibility of water restrictions for Cuenca customers. Public utlity ETAPA said it has not made a final decision but that a recent increase of water usage of 25 percent per household and lack of rain has prompted the consideration. ETAPA says the community of Nero, in southwest Cuenca, is already under water rationing, receiving water from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.