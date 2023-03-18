Damage reported from powerful earthquake near Guayaquil; One death reported in Cuenca

A powerful earthquake south of Guayaquil has left at least four people dead, including one in Cuenca, and dozens more injured. The quake, which measured 6.7 magnitude by the U.S. Geological survey and 6.5 by the Ecuador Geophysical Institute, occurred at 12:12 p.m. at a depth of 44 kilometers, 32 kilometers south of Guayaquil.

Several aftershocks, including one of 4.8 magnitude, were also registered.

Early reports were of widespread damage near the epicenter with some structural damage to buildings as far away as Ambato. In Cuenca, a collapsing building facade on Calle Sucre near Tarqui took the life of one person and seriously injured two others, according to police. Several other buildings in the city’s historic district also suffered damage according to social media reports.

According to the Geophysical Institute, the first quake was felt in most of the country.