Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Denied entry to New York restaurants, unvaccinated Brazilian president eats pizza in the street

Sep 21, 2021 | 0 comments

Views: 0

Unvaccinated heads of state attending the United Nation General Assembly this week may have to settle for a piece of pizza on a sidewalk instead of fine dining at New York’s restaurants.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, center, and his staff eat on the sidewalk outside of a New York pizzeria.

That is how Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro dined on his first night in New York, where no one is allowed into the city’s restaurants without proof of vaccination against Covid-19. The far-right populist is a vaccine skeptic who has bragged about not being vaccinated, saying before he left for New York that his immune system is strong enough to fend off the coronavirus.

Two Cabinet ministers on his delegation posted a photo of Bolsonaro and aides munching on slices of pizza on a New York sidewalk on Sunday night. Bolsonaro’s supporters praised the casual “simplicity” of their leader happy to eat pizza on the street near the Manhattan hotel where he is staying.

Noting the presence of two street dogs eating near the gutter, one of the ministers said Bolsonaro is happy to eat with the dogs and the rats.

Asked by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting on Monday whether he had been vaccinated, Bolsonaro replied: “No. Not yet.” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio appealed to world leaders, “including most notably Bolsonaro from Brazil,” to get vaccinated before attending the U.N. gathering in the city. “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, don’t bother coming,” de Blasio said at a news conference.

Sponsored ad

Last week, General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid notified the 193-member states that the U.N.’s COVID-19 vaccination honor system will remain in place for presidents, prime ministers and diplomats. They are not required to show proof of immunization. Some leaders are staying away and sending a video statement instead because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brazil’s mission to the United Nations declined to comment on reports a Brazilian diplomat had tested positive in New York. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: “We are aware of the reports and are in contact with the Brazilian mission.”

Bolsonaro addressed the annual U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday morning.
__________________

Credit: Reuters

Community Posts

OBG Dance At Common Grounds

Offering Original Art based on your photographs

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Take the Question of “What’s for Dinner?” Off the Table

Recommendation for Daniela Cordero, health insurance

Thinking about investing – looking for legal advice?

Bring an Elegant Dining Experience Right to Your Dining Room Table

Social distancing shouldn’t and won’t stop your Legal, Realty & Visa matters from proceeding forward!

Fifth-Floor Condo Close To New Town And Historic District

Beautiful Apartment with the Best Location in Cuenca

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!