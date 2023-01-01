Subscribe to our free newsletter!

Did you eat your grapes on New Year’s Eve? The tradition promises good luck for the new year

Jan 1, 2023 | 0 comments

Views: 8

When clocks struck midnight on New Year’s Eve in Spain and Latin America, many revelers were too busy to pop champagne, set off fireworks, or kiss their spouse. Instead, they’re stuffing 12 green grapes in their mouths — an attempt to ward off bad luck in the new year.

Eating 12 grapes on New Year’s Eve is said to bring good luck.

In Cuenca, it was hard to miss the grape vendors circulating among the crowd in the hours before midnight. Although the grape-eating tradition is not as well-known as jumping three times over burning monigotes or wearing yellow underwear, it plays an important role among locals in preparing for a successful new year.

A common story traces the tradition of the twelve lucky grapes, or uvas de la suerte, to grape farmers in Alicante, Spain, who cannily suggested the idea when they had a surplus harvest to unload in the early 1900s. But according to food writer Jeff Koehler, newspaper articles about the tradition from the 1880s suggest it developed from Madrid’s bourgeoisie copying the French custom of drinking champagne and eating grapes on New Year’s Eve.

Either way, Spanish tradition eventually became a superstition that spread to Central and South America. Eating one grape at each of midnight’s 12 clock chimes guarantees you a lucky year — if and only if you simultaneously ruminate on their significance. (Each grape represents an upcoming month.) If you fail to conscientiously finish your grapes by the time the clock stops chiming, you’ll face misfortune in the new year.

In Ecuador, an equally common explanation for the tradition is that the 12 grapes represent the months of the new year.

Superstitions tend to be specific, and uvas de la suerte is no different. Most Spaniards eat white Aledo grapes, which farmers in Alicante, Spain, protect from the sun, birds, and other pests by tying paper bags around as they grow. This process, which slows the grapes’ development and allows them to grow a finer skin, produces a grape that’s soft, ripe, and ready to be sold in twelve-packs in December. Now isn’t that lucky?
__________________

Credit: Atlas Obscura




Community Posts

IV Vitamin Therapy boost your energy levels

Temporary and Permanent Visas. 100% Guaranteed by Isabel Mosquera

Happy Holidays From “Cooking With Rey”

“Dental Implants & Dental Vacation” BENEFITS are HUGE for ALL Expats in or visiting Cuenca 😁!

1-Bedroom- Apartment- Unfurnished For Rent Near 3 Puentes

2-Bedroom-Apartment Near El Centro For Rent – All Inclusive – $495 – Fully Furnished

Fast Selling Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max New

Wholesale for BRAND NEW Sony PlayStation 5 Console Disc Edition

*100% FREE “Last Will Testament PLUS ALSO-FREE Burial/Cremation Affidavit” for Seniors by Attorney Sara Chaca 🙌!

Applying for Residency Visas?

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!