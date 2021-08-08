Subscribe to our free newsletter!

See community posts

Disagreements within the labor and indigenous movements, and Covid, could reduce protest impact

Aug 8, 2021 | 1 comment

Views: 37

Although large protest marches are scheduled for Wednesday, Ecuador’s labor movement will not present the unified face its organizers had hoped for. Indigenous groups are also grappling with internal conflicts which could blunt the strategy of some leaders to challenge President Guillermo Lasso.

The National Union of Educators is one of the organizations that will participate in Wednesday’s labor protests.

The Popular Labor Front and the Unified Workers Front will draw thousands of marchers in Quito, Guayaquil, Cuenca and other large cities, and protest leaders are discounting the refusal of the Central Unified Workers (CUT) organization to join the protest. “The vast majority of workers are on our side and we will be just fine without a few of the trade groups,” says Juan Cervantes, president of the Guayaquil chapter of the Popular Front.If the government does not accept our demands, we could see a repeat of October 2019 and I do not think they want that.”

Among the chief demands of the labor movement are the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy and elimination of recent labor legislation that leaders say benefits employers at the expense of workers.

Cervantes’s problem and that of other protest organizers is that CUT represents 500 independent trade groups. CUT President Richard Gómez calls Wednesday’s protest “a political stunt” and says it is too early to attack the Lasso government. “It is foolish to ignore the fact that the Covid pandemic is still ranging and that we are months away from controlling it,” he says. “The current government has been in power for less than three months and correctly recognizes that defeating the virus is its biggest challenge. We must allow the vaccination program to remain on course, protecting Ecuadorian lives and restoring economic activity.”

Gómez adds that thousands of people in the streets will lead to a spread of Covid-19. “It’s crazy to forget the dangers of this terrible disease and the people it has killed. Now is not the time for mass gatherings.”

Sponsored ad

Cervantes responds that the rights of workers cannot be put aside while a conservative government “serves the selfish interests of the neoliberals and international money changers.”

Although recently elected Conaie President Leonidas Iza seems intent on answering the “arrogance and insults” he feels Lasso aimed at Conaie, he too faces discord within the ranks. Iza was a leader of the October 2019 uprising, which some indigenous leaders say hurt the movement, especially small farmers who were unable to get their goods to market due to highway closures.

“We are not united at this point and the strong [presidential] campaign by Yaku Perez proves the point,” says Carlos Subía. “Yaku represented a movement that sought to work within the system, a movement that emphasized negotiation and political action, and Iza has said he wants to tear down the existing system and build a new one. No one disagrees that the current government favors neoliberal positions but we must first work on reconciliation before we take to the streets.”

Like Gómez, Subía says that protests during the pandemic is a bad idea. “Small, focused protests are fine but a massive uprising will endanger public health and damage the indigenous cause.”  

Community Posts

Temporary and Permanent Visas: 100% GUARANTEED!!!

Gran Feria of Entrepreneurs on Saturday August 7 at CosasPrep-Simón Bolívar 13-49 y Estévez de Toral

Your First Knitting Class ½ Price this week at YarnLux

!!!!Massive “Crazy” Sale @ Cuenca Shop!!!!

Need Health Insurance for Your Visa/Cedula?

Short Term Health Insurance for Acquiring Your Visa/Cedula

More community posts

We ship to US, Canada and Ecuador

Blue Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Chakuk Paca Jacket - Blue

$40.00

Chikwan Sweater

$33.00

Classic Paca Shawl-Blanket

$32.00

Cold Paca Cardigan - Fuchsia

$40.00

Cold Paca Cardigan- Black

$40.00

Hawalla Poncho - Grey / White

$60.00

Hawalla Poncho - Orange / Terracotta

$60.00

Kashil Añañay Tablecloth

$38.00

Mountain Cape

$66.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Blue

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Burgandy

$40.00

Mushuk Rumpa Sweater - Gray

$40.00

Muskuy Blanket - Alpaca

$60.00

Muskuy Blanket- Fuschia

$40.00

Puñuy Blanket - Caramel & Brown

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Grey / White

$45.00

Puñuy Blanket - Shades of Grey

$45.00

Puka Shawl

$30.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket

$90.00

Sapi Allpaka Blanket- Multicolor

$90.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Burgundy

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Gray

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Mocha Brown

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape- Strawberry Red

$48.00

The Andean Hug Cape-White and Black

$48.00

The Sisa Cape-Plum

$32.00
45

Subscribe to our newsletter

Cuenca High Life offers on-line publications, local translated news, and reports about the expat life and living in Ecuador. 

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our Newsletter

CuencaHighLife publishes Ecuador news daily. Subscribing will guarentee that you never miss the most important news.

You have Successfully Subscribed!