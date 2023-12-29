During the holiday season, consider the powerful message of the ‘Desiderata’

During this holiday season, I offer a poem of personal advice that was discovered on the wall of my family Episcopal Church in Baltimore, Maryland. The author is unknown.

The land of my family’s plantation, where the church was built and still stands, is now a part of Johns Hopkins University and Hospital. My Great Uncle, a Wilmer, suffered disastrous losses in the Great Depression and hated that the state of Maryland intended to confiscate the plantation. Thus, he donated the land. The plantation streets remain the original names, with Church Avenue the main approach to the St John’s Episcopal.

If you have the opportunity to see the church, the graveyard includes my family ancestors, including the Wilmers and the Browns. The Wilmer Eye Institute bears the family name, and as a family, we had so many eye problems. My sight is very precious after five eye surgeries and my initial career in nursing was at Baylor College of Medicine Ophthalmology. My Baylor doctor and boss was trained at the Wilmer Eye Institute.

Desiderata

Go placidly amid the noise and the haste, and remember what peace there may be in silence. As far as possible, without surrender, be on good terms with all persons.

Speak your truth quietly and clearly; and listen to others, even to the dull and the ignorant; they too have their story.

Avoid loud and aggressive persons; they are vexatious to the spirit. If you compare yourself with others, you may become vain or bitter, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself.

Enjoy your achievements as well as your plans. Keep interested in your own career, however humble; it is a real possession in the changing fortunes of time.

Exercise caution in your business affairs, for the world is full of trickery. But let this not blind you to what virtue there is; many persons strive for high ideals, and everywhere life is full of heroism.

Be yourself. Especially do not feign affection. Neither be cynical about love; for in the face of all aridity and disenchantment, it is as perennial as the grass.

Take kindly the counsel of the years, gracefully surrendering the things of youth.

Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune. But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.

Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself. You are a child of the universe no less than the trees and the stars; you have a right to be here.

And whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore, be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.

Found in Old St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Baltimore, 1692

___________________